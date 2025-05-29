Advertisement
2025 Royal Enfield Demo Day: New Locations and Dates Added

Royal Enfield announces the continuation of its 2025 Demo Days, with a further three dates added – continuing at Revolutions in Scotland on the 19th of July, then at Eddy’s Moto in Tadcaster on the 26th July, and over at Crewe Motorcycle Centre on the 9th of August.
May 29, 2025

These three additional Demo Day opportunities follow on from the initial Royal Enfield Demo Day rides announced earlier this month, with the next in the calendar to be held on the 7th June at Midwest Moto.

Riders can book their free ride slots on 2025 Royal Enfield motorcycles, the best opportunity to sample the latest & greatest models currently offered in the UK market. Staff will be on hand at each demo day to answer any questions, as well as provide further information on the current range of offers.

Demo Day riders may be particularly interested in the Super Meteor 650, which starts at £74.99 per month (9.9% APR representative), or the Guerrilla 450 from as low as £64.99 per month (9.9% APR representative).

Also available to ride at the Demo Day events – alongside the entire 2025 Royal Enfield range – will be the recently announced Bear 650 & Classic 650. Both are already proving extremely popular models across the UK, and this is a fantastic chance for prospective owners to test them out on UK roads. Rides can be booked via the dealership links below, with slots available between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

All riders who wish to sample a Royal Enfield at the Demo Days must bring a copy of their physical driving license (photos not accepted) with a valid motorcycle licence (A2 minimum), as well as their own riding gear, and provide a DVLA check code on the day. In return, riders can enjoy a full hour of riding on their chosen Royal Enfield machine, with some light refreshments provided by the dealership.

Demo Day DateREDD LocationAddressBook Your Place Here:
Saturday, June 7, 2025Midwest MotoUnit 1, Ribbesford Business Park, Nationwide Delivery, Worcestershire, DY13 0TFhttps://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/midwest-moto-2025-06-07
Saturday, July 19, 2025RevolutionsBute House, Arran Road Perth, PH1 3DZhttps://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/revolutions-2025-07-19
Saturday, July 26, 2025Eddy’s MotoUnit 1&2, Guardian park, Tadcaster LS24 9SGhttps://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/eddys-2025-07-26
Saturday, August 9, 2025Crewe Motorcycle Centre136-146 West Street, Crewe, CW1 3HQhttps://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/crewe-2025-08-09

Frank Duggan
Published
