Kove Moto UK To Launch 800 X Rally at ABR Festival 2025

Kove Moto UK is proud to announce the launch of its new 800X Rally, set to make its UK debut at the forthcoming ABR Festival, taking place at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire from June 27 – 29.

Inspired by Dakar, the 800 X Rally takes the brand’s competitive knowhow that’s seen them finish every gruelling edition entered, while dialling Kove’s race proven DNA and reliability into one of the lightest, off-road ready 800cc adventure bikes on the market.

Weighing in at just 179kg, with class-leading ground clearance, high quality adjustable suspension and strong twin-cylinder power, the 800 X Rally complements the existing 800X Pro model by offering riders a more off-road ready option straight out of the showroom.

Kove Moto UK”s Steve Collett, commented, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the 800 X Rally and nowhere better to do it than at ABR. Last year ABR showcased the arrival of our 800 X Pro model, but for 2025 we go more hardcore with the 800 X Rally, a true off-road adventure middleweight with real ability.”

As well as the debut of the 800 X Rally, Kove Moto UK will also showcase the hugely popular 450 Rally, a model globally recognised as a truly accomplished Rally bike offering exceptional value in a class normally only accessible to those able to afford a full-factory race machine.

Collett continued, “The 450 Rally has been the model that really has put Kove on the map. Thanks to the impressive results and reliability in world championship competition like the Dakar, the 450 Rally has become a landmark model in the world of off-road, but at a price that is genuinely affordable. At ABR 2025, we’re delighted to offer test rides on both the 450 and the 800 models too.”

As well as the 800 X Rally making its debut and the 450 Rally being available for test ride at ABR 2025, Kove Moto UK is pleased to confirm its sponsorship of the main speakers stage too, named the ‘Kove Stage’, while also welcoming home hero, James Hillier who will be demoing his Dakar finishing 450 Rally, all with the backdrop of the team’s imposing Dakar support truck.

Collett, concluded, “ABR 2025 is very much the start of the journey for Kove Moto UK, where we are able to offer a comprehensive line-up of adventure bikes for pretty much every need or want. On top of this, more new models are on their way, with our dealer network expansion plans in progress too. We look forward to welcoming riders to the Kove family at ABR this year.”

For more information on Kove, please visit www.kovemotouk.com