Ride With The Beast: Ruroc And Iron Maiden Where Metal Meets Moto

For the first time, legendary metal meets legendary protection, with Ruroc’s latest collaboration – EOX Iron Maiden.

Get ready to ride to the hills, with this limited helmet collection featuring designs inspired by the heavy metal band.

Taking centre stage, this new and exciting drop brings the legendary Eddie and album-inspired decals along for the ride with the EOX Iron Maiden (Piece of Mind)and EOX Iron Maiden (Writing on the Wall).

Ruroc, based in Gloucestershire, is known for its intricate designs, and Ruroc’s team of artists worked closely with the band to bring these designs to life, mixing moto with metal. Ruroc is no stranger to high-end collaborations, and this new affiliation with the British rock group, is similar to the partnerships with DC, Marvel and Disney, with similar lines of approval.

EOX – Peace of Mind:

Piece of Mind was inspired by Iron Maiden’s iconic 1983 album. A tribute to the legendary Eddie, chains wrap around the helmet while blood splatters across a moody black shell. Screaming for freedom, the decal pays homage to one of the greatest metal albums of all time. Advertisement

EOX – Writing on the Wall:

The EOX Writing on the Wall brings the apocalypse to life! Inspired by Dan Mumford’s 2021 cover artwork from Senjutsu, a cloaked rider tears across the side of the helmet, equipped with a six-shooter and engulfed in radioactive reds and greens. Laid against a swirling storm on the shell, face the dawn of destruction in a helmet designed for legends.

The helmets, EOX Iron Maiden (Piece of Mind) and EOX Iron Maiden (Writing on the Wall), will be available to purchase from 21 May and will be priced at £499.00, to find out more information visit Ruroc.com.

For more Ruroc Helmet news check out our dedicated page Ruroc Helmet News

or head to the official Ruroc Helmets website ruroc.com

ABOUT RUROC

Founded in 2007, Ruroc pushes the boundaries of design and performance, offering unique products designed to take rider experience to the next level. What began as a team of three passionate about revolutionising the world of snow-sports protection in Gloucester, has become one of the fastest growing brands in the UK, developing cutting-edge motorcycle helmets, such as the EOX and AT4.0. Ruroc now ships helmets to over 100 different countries and has gained a cult following amongst motorsport and snow sports enthusiasts with a network of over four million followers. Ruroc’s mission is to construct the most insane gear that enhances protection in extreme environments. Your mission is to go there.

All of Ruroc’s motorcycle helmets are tested and approved to both UN ECE Regulation 22.06 and DOT FMVSS No.218. All the ECE and DOT approvals are tested and approved using third party test facilities, most regularly testing with VIAS Lab in Belgium. Ruroc also has its own in-house testing facility, allowing Ruroc to perform full homologation tests as well as its own additional in-house tests. The EOX and AT4.0 helmets boast a four-star SHARP safety rating.

www.ruroc.com