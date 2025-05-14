Romney Marsh Ride-in Show Returns On 29th June

Advertisement
The Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble returns to Hamstreet in Kent on Sunday 29th June 2025, offering an easy and informal way for enthusiasts to show off their machines. 
May 14, 2025

Held at Hamstreet in Kent TN26 2JD with easy access from the M20 at Ashford.

The Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble returns to Hamstreet in Kent on Sunday 29th June 2025, offering an easy and informal way for enthusiasts to show off their machines.

Designed especially for active classic motorcyclists who enjoy using their bikes, not just polishing them, Romney Marsh attracts riders from across the region and beyond.

There’s no extra charge to enter, just ride in, pay the standard admission fee and park in the designated Ride-In Show area. Club stands can book in for free: fill in the short online form at www.elkpromotions.co.uk/show-your-bike. With £25 spot-cash prizes for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and Best Post-Classic machine, there’s added incentive.

Expect a wide range of ages, makes and models from across the vintage, classic and post-classic scene to be up for display. Last year’s winners reflect the variety on show: Peter Denyer took Best Classic with his 1953 BSA C11 250cc, while Les Cook’s Honda CB100N secured Best Post-Classic.

Alongside the show bikes will be plenty for the bargain hunters, with a wide variety of traders and autojumble stalls offering parts, tools, literature, accessories and more.

Those wanting to declutter the garage can book a Workshop Clear-Out stall for just £15, including entry for two people. It’s the ideal opportunity to shift surplus spares.

The Free BikeMart display-to-sell area provides a zero-cost way to sell complete bikes. Machines can be dropped off or ridden in, with only an entry ticket required.

The show takes place at Hamstreet, Kent TN26 2JD, with easy access from the M20 at Ashford.

Gates open to the public at 10am, with last admission at 1:30pm. The event closes at 3:30pm, weather permitting. Entry remains at just £5 for adults, £4 for seniors, and free for accompanied under-16s. Earlybird entry from 8am is £10.

For details, advance tickets and to enter your bike, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

