Royal Enfield ‘Custom World’ showcases the finest curated builds at the Bike Shed Moto Show London 2025.

Royal Enfield has today showcased no-less than seven hand-picked builds as part of its iconic Custom World series, bringing some of the very finest and unique builds to the iconic Bike Shed Moto Show London, for the very first time.

Renowned as the brand for making the most custom friendly motorcycles in the world, BikeShed London Show 2025 showcases the true imagination and craftsmanship that comes from the collaboration of the builders and Royal Enfield Custom World.

Let’s take a look at what BikeShed Show 2025 has to offer.

Phoenix

Built by: Putu Ajus Mulyawarman, AMS Garage – Base Model: Super Meteor 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Glemseck

Samurai

Built by: Takuya Aikawa (Sureshot) – Base Model: Shotgun 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Goodwood, Malle Mile

Fury 650

Built by: Fuel – Base Model: Bear 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Malle Mile

The Kingsman

Built by: Dirk Ohlerking, Kingston Custom – Base Model: Shotgun 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Goodwood, Malle Mile, Glemseck

Modern Primitive

Built by: Sideburn Magazine – Base Model: Guerrilla 450

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Malle Mile, Glemseck

SM450 Urban Guerrilla

Built by: Sticky x Roadkill – Base Model: Guerrilla 450

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show, Wheels & Waves, Malle Mile, Glemseck

The Great Frog

Built by: Royal Enfield Custom World Team – Base Model: Super Meteor 650

Showcasing at: The Bike Shed Show

More info here: /royal-enfield-and-the-great-frog-london-unveil-one-of-a-kind-collaboration/