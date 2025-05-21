Royal Enfield and The Great Frog London Unveil One-of-a-Kind Collaboration

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, today announced an exclusive collaboration with an iconic London-based jewellery and lifestyle brand, The Great Frog.

The partnership brings together the distinctive worlds of motorcycling and rock ‘n’ roll-inspired jewellery through a custom-inspired chopper motorcycle, a limited edition handcrafted sterling silver ring, and an exclusive apparel collection.

The collaboration will debut at The Bike Shed Moto Show in London between May 23 – 25, where the custom motorcycle, built in close collaboration with The Great Frog – will be unveiled to the motorcycling community and enthusiasts in the city. This unique engagement is rooted in a shared philosophy – a celebration of authenticity, rebellious spirit, and pure craftsmanship.

At the heart of the collaboration is a specially commissioned custom Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, a motorcycle known for its laid-back cruising capability and elegant design. Inspired by The Great Frog’s rich heritage in handcrafting silver jewellery and its deep association with music and motorcycle subcultures, the motorcycle blends bespoke design details with raw attitude. Advertisement

Accompanying the motorcycle is a limited edition sterling silver ring, handmade in London by The Great Frog’s artisans and, a limited edition range of collaborative apparel that embodies the character and design ethos of both Royal Enfield and The Great Frog that will be sold exclusively at the Great Frog stores in London, Los Angeles and New York city.

Speaking on this unique collaboration, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, said,

This collaboration with The Great Frog is a celebration of counterculture, craftsmanship, and our mutual love for timeless design. The custom-built Brit chopper on the Super Meteor 650 is a true work of art, handcrafted, raw, and full of character. It’s a perfect embodiment of our shared values and an expressionof what it means to ride with soul. We’re thrilled to showcase it at Bike Shed London and bring this unique story to life for enthusiasts around the world.

Reino Lehtonen-Riley, Creative Director & Head Designer – The Great Frog, said,

Both TGF and Royal Enfield have stood the test of time have drawn upon their heritage to come together to distill this lineage and create a modern day interpretation of the early Brit chopper, rather than slavishly copying the past, we took the same ethos of those before us but with today’s technology. We’re proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait for the world to see it.

