BbKRT 2026 Rider Line-Up Confirmed

Ahead of the halfway point of the 2025 season the bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team is delighted to confirm that their existing rider line-up of Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes will again compete as the official bimota KB998 Rimini WorldSBK riders in 2026.

A completely new initiative this season, the BbKRT project has already proven its potential in a particularly tight championship fight at several different kinds of racetrack. Axel and Alex have each scored well in some individual races in what is still an early stage of development for the whole BbKRT project.

At what can sometimes feel like an uncertain time for global commerce in general, the re-confirmation of the current rider BbKRT rider line-up for 2026 demonstrates the great belief and support of all parties involved in what is still a relatively new enterprise inside the highly competitive FIM Superbike World Championship scene.

This continuing investment by both bimota and KMC – publicly announced at such an early stage of its debut season – enhances the already high credibility and public attention that the BbKRT WorldSBK effort has attracted over the first few rounds of the 2025 campaign. Additionally, the project adds to the overall momentum of the bimota brand as the KB998 and Tera are added to a growing motorcycle range and equally expanding global dealer network.

The immediate challenge for BbKRT and its riders is the Czech round of WorldSBK, to be held at the Autodrom Most between 16-18 May.

Axel Bassani stated: “I am really very happy to continue this project into 2026 sure in the knowledge that both the team and I can still grow a lot and meet some important goals together. I thank, from the bottom of my heart, all the people who support me and make all this possible – my sponsors, managers, fan clubs and family. Thanks also to bimota and Kawasaki for the support and trust they have shown. Now we will stay focused to finish this 2025 season in the best possible way and start charging again for 2026.”

Alex Lowes stated: “I am really happy to continue this project that we have started together with bimota and Kawasaki. We have a lot of work to do but our target is to bring the KB998 Rimini consistently to the front in WorldSBK racing. It’s still in the early stages of development but everyone is working hard – both on and off the track – and I am proud to be part of the story. Every race or test is a chance to keep moving forward. I’m very motivated for us to achieve some great success together. I want to say a big thank you to the team, bimota and KMC for the support and trust they have shown in me.”

Team Manager, Guim Roda, stated: “The extension of rider agreements from KMC, bimota, and BbKRT was clear and straightforward. Alex and Axel have been doing an outstanding job this season and the progress they’ve made with the KB998 Rimini is undeniable. Their true level of performance goes beyond what the current results might suggest, but this is something that must be understood within the context of this project’s development phase. We are in the middle of an evolving process, using race activities as a key part of development. Our plan is to continue this work through the 2025 and 2026 WorldSBK seasons. We’ve asked the riders to stay fully focused and give their maximum effort, even if it means sacrificing personal achievements for the greater good of the project. Anyone with an understanding of racing can recognise their value. Kawasaki and bimota are fully committed to doing everything possible within the constraints of the regulations. Confirming Alex and Axel early this year enables us to move forward without distraction and with a clear direction. There’s still a big job ahead of us – but we’re ready for it.”