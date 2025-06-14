Home win for Manzi

WorldSSP: Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) came out on top of a race long battle that saw the top five break away in the closing stages.

Manzi, starting from the fourth row of the grid, made a fast start and was immediately in podium contention before taking the lead for the first time on Lap 7. On the penultimate lap he retook the lead from Can Oncu before opening a gap of 0.5s at the end of 18 laps.

Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) chased Manzi for much of the race but dropped to third position on the final lap. The Turkish rider enjoyed a race long scrap with Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) with the Ducati rider finishing second and claiming his third podium of the campaign.

Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) missed out on the podium but held of Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) at the flag.

Filipo Farioli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was an early crasher but having pitted for fresh tyres he set the fastest lap and will be rewarded with pole position for Race 2 tomorrow. Manzi and Oncu will join him on the front row of the grid.

Championship Highlights

Manzi extends his lead to 62 points from Bo Bendsneyder with Booth-Amos a further six points adrift.

With another 25 points Yamaha now holds a 91 advantage over Ducati in the Manufacturers’ Standings.

P1 | Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

“This was a crazy race! I had a really good launch off the line but I had contact with another rider at Turn 2 and dropped to fifth position. I told myself to keep calm and see how the race plays out. I tried to recover step by step and after one or two laps I was already up to third. I managed things a bit before fighting for the lead because I knew that my pace was strong. Once I took the lead my focus was on keeping a good rhythm. With Can we had some tough moves but every time he overtook me I got him back at the next corner! I managed to stay in front and on the final lap I was alone which was great. I’m really happy to take the win and I want to enjoy this moment but we already have Race 2 tomorrow to think about and focus on.”

Race 1 Results

1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

2. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.514s

3. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +1.518s

4. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +1.573s

5. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +1.783s

6. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +3.229s

Fastest lap: Filippo Farioli (MV Agusta) – 1’37.536s

