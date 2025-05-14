Multistrada V4 Voyagers 2025: an opportunity to recollect your journeys on your Multistrada V4

Ducati unveils the Multistrada V4 Voyagers 2025, an international contest dedicated to all enthusiasts who love to travel on their Ducati Multistrada V4.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity: to become part of the Ducati history and community through the recollection of a journey riding their Multistrada V4.

The contest is based on sharing the content of your own journey through photos, videos and a text describing the experience. All the material will be examined by a jury that will select five winners based on the same number of categories: the adventure, the group journey, the Ducati Official Club journey, the longest journey in kilometres and the solo journey. Another category, the sixth one, will be dedicated to the journey whose contents most reflect Ducati’s brand values.

The winners will receive an exclusive, personalised trophy and a set of official Ducati accessories consisting of a Redline T5 Trolley, Beauty Case, Thermos Black Water Bottle by 24B, Ducati Corse Travel Plate, Skyline Neck Warmer and a Ducati Key Ring.

All winners in their respective categories will become part of the Ducati community by having their content and stories reposted on Ducati’s social channels. This opportunity will also be reserved for a selection of participants who took part in the contest.

Anyone who owns or has owned a Multistrada V4, regardless of the year and version of the bike, can participate in the contest by sharing the experiences, emotions and memories of their trip. The complete rules and the participation forms are available in the dedicated section of the contest . Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on 12th June, while the names of the winners will be announced during the same month.

The Multistrada V4 is the Ducati for those who love to travel in great comfort on any type of road, while enjoying the sportiness that has always characterised Borgo Panigale bikes. The new Multistrada V4, unveiled with the Ducati World Première 2025, introduces important new features that make it more sophisticated, more fuel efficient and comfortable for the passenger.