Entry-level Adventure Helmet from NEXX

Affordable dual sport helmet, made in Europe with premium features for on- and off-road exploration.

New to the NEXX range, the Y.TRAVL dual sport helmet delivers adventure-ready performance and versatility at a wallet-friendly price point.

Designed for riders who want off-road capability without sacrificing street-friendly features, the Y.TRAVL represents exceptional value for a dual sport helmet.

ENGINEERED FOR ADVENTURE

Like all NEXX helmets, the Y.TRAVL is 100% designed and made in Europe to ensure quality and consistency. It features a lightweight Polyfusion thermoplastic shell that balances durability with comfort. It weighs just 1750g and is aerodynamically optimised to minimize turbulence and reduce neck fatigue – crucial for long-distance adventure riding.

Available in two outer shell sizes, the Y.TRAVL offers an optimal fit across a wide size range, while keeping the profile as compact as possible. ECE22.06 certification ensures complete peace of mind.

VERSATILITY AS STANDARD

The off-road peak features an anti-vibration system that prevents buffeting at highway speeds and is removable to convert the helmet for street riding.

Up front, an extra-wide aperture offers maximum peripheral vision – essential when navigating challenging terrain or busy urban environments.

The main visor is Pinlock-ready for a clear view in cold and wet conditions, and features NEXX’s innovative X-SWIFT Quick Release system, allowing complete changes in just eight seconds.

An integrated drop-down sun visor offers instant glare protection without stopping to change shields.

CLIMATE-CONTROLLED COMFORT

Strategic ventilation ports at the chin and crown direct fresh airflow when it’s needed; specially designed Easy Flow channels within the EPS liner direct the flow around the head.

The interior is hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and made from soft touch X-Mart Dry fabric that keeps the wearer cool, dry and comfortable in all conditions. The lining can be removed and washed when required.

3D padding accommodates glasses with ease, while the integrated Emergency Strap System V2 provides critical safety functionality, allowing medical professionals to safely remove the cheek pads and helmet in emergency situations.

TECH-READY

For riders who like to stay connected, the Y.TRAVL is set up to accept NEXX’s X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro Bluetooth® Intercoms straight out of the box. There are also dedicated mounting points for action cameras.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy a 16.66% discount on X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro intercoms when purchased together with any new NEXX helmet.

Made in Europe, prices for the Y.TRAVL start at just £179.99 for Plain versions in Black or White, with the striking Quest graphic designs available in five distinctive colourways at £219.99.

Every Y.TRAVL helmet includes action camera mounts and a Pinlock 70 anti-fog insert as standard. Quest models also come with an additional smoked visor.

For full specifications and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.uk

Direct link to product; https://nexx-helmet.co.uk/products/y-travl-plain