From sun to soaked: Frost and Correa weather the Oulton challenge

The R&G British Talent Cup rolled into Oulton Park for the penultimate round of the season, with 50 points up for grabs.

Race 1

The penultimate round of the season was split down the middle in terms of weather for the R&G British Talent Cup field. Race 1 took place in ideal race conditions and delivered one of the most competitive and entertaining bouts of the season. Championship leader Lucas Brown (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing), starting from pole, was immediately challenged by Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Filip Surowiak (Honda – Team City Lifting/RS Racing), who launched off the line to seize the early lead.

Contender Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) began strong but soon struggled with his pace and setup, slipping down the order. Dropping down to 10th on the opening lap was but a minor setback for Brown, who quickly tore through the pack, carving his way back into contention.

An exchange of blows between Correa and Surowiak allowed Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda) to close in, while Brown, joined in a series of intense battles with Frost and Surowiak. Correa held firm at the front, fending off constant threats.

Biding his time behind Correa, Frost made a perfect pass at Lodge Corner on the final lap, snatching the lead. Correa pushed hard to retake the position but couldn’t match Frost’s acceleration out of the final corner. With that, Frost secured his fourth win of the season, while Brown completed a remarkable comeback to finish third on the podium.

Race 2

Wet conditions levelled the playing field in Race 2 and rounded out another exciting chapter in the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup.

Starting from pole, Ryan Frost got a strong launch, but it was Lucas Brown who seemed poised to take the early advantage. However, a wobble from Ronnie Harris (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) coming out of the Britten Chicane led to chaos on the first lap, causing the championship leader to crash out. With Brown out of the race, the door was wide open for his rivals to capitalise and close the gap in the standings.

As the race settled in, a battle for the lead emerged between Frost, Filip Surowiak, and Julian Correa. Surowiak initially took control, leading the pack through most of the opening laps—not despite the wet conditions but thriving because of them. But Frost and Correa made sure he wouldn’t get too comfortable.

The final laps saw multiple changes for the lead, with Correa finally making a decisive pass at Druids and holding off Surowiak’s last-lap challenge to claim his second victory of the season for Microlise Cresswell Racing. Surowiak finished a close second, just 0.182 behind. Meanwhile, Amanuel Brinton, with eyes on the podium, launched a thrilling late charge to snatch third place from Fibre Tec Honda’s Harley McCabe at the line by just 0.121 seconds.

Further back, the race was no less eventful. Frost, after an impressive start, struggled in the latter stages and was involved in an incident with Charlie Barnes (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing), leading to a Long Lap penalty. Despite this, he managed to finish in fifth place, salvaging some valuable points.

With that, Brown clings to his title race lead, thanks to that Race 1 podium. Brinton sits 28 points adrift, with Frost and Correa close in the top three fight, just five and six points behind Brinton respectively.

Next time out a triple-header, with 75 points up for grabs, at Donington Park on the 28th and 29th of September for the final round of the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup.

