Masters Championship set for 200th Superbike race with big prizes on offer

The Principal Insurance Masters Championship has never had so much on offer to Superbike competitors as it does this coming weekend,September 21st and 22nd.

The Championship Shoot-Out goes down to the wire on the Mondello Park National Track with eleven Masters championships to be decided, a dozen MCI Southern Star titles to be awarded and the Eddie Reddy and Leinster 200 Trophies up for grabs, as well as a one-off top prize of €1,500.

The Superbike riders will compete for the additional trophies this weekend as thePrincipal Insurance Masters Superbike Championship comes to a close. The Leinster Motor Club will present their famous Leinster 200 Trophy to the winner of the final Superbike race of the season, while earlier in the day the Eddie Reddy trophy will be awarded to the winner of the weekend’s second Superbike race, along with a €1,500prize, courtesy of the Reddy family. The final race of the season will be the 200th Superbike race in Masters history, so some special commemorative trophies will be presented to the top three overall and the top three in the ‘Cup’.

While much of the attention will be on the trophies, there’s also the small matter of the Superbike and Supersport championships to be sorted. Kevin Keyes will start the weekend as favourite to lift the Superbike crown as he has a healthy lead over Brian McCormack. The Daracore Racing Yamaha rider will also be in contention for the Supersport crown, where he will have both Emmet O’Grady and Oisin Maher to beat. The Superbike Cup should be a straight fight between Ronan Waters and Declan Madden but Seanie Smith is also an outside bet. In the Supersport Cup class Jack Whearty and Brandon Kavanagh are the last two standing.

The two days of championship deciders will also feature Megabikes Twins, where the Production class will more than likely go down to the final race of the season. Mark McGauran leads from Jeff Quilter, but with newcomers Ian Lynch and Michael Dunleavy pushing the top two all the way, anything could happen. The Megabikes Supertwin title has already been decided in favour of one of the most improved riders of the year, Oisin Maher, who wrapped up his first Motorcycle Racing title at the August event.

The DM Groundworks Junior championships have already been decided, with Reuben Sherman-Boyd set to be crowned Junior Supersport champion and Fionn O’Connell the winner of the Moto 1 class. Sherman-Boyd is also in contention for the Future Stars Championship and it’s €3,000 1st prize,which is supplied by DM Groundworks, Sorcon Plant, Motorland and the Motorcycle Racers Supporters Club, along with cash awards of €1,500 and €500 for the second and third riders. Sherman Boyd will have to hope that Moto 400 and Future Stars Championship leader Brian O’Malley has a less successful than usual weekend, if he is to overtake him for the top prize.

The Moto 400, Sidecars and Classic Superbike classes are also set to be decided over the twenty five race weekend, with qualifying for all classes on Saturday and three races each then spread over the remainder of the weekend.

