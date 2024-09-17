HEX Innovate Partners with Lone Rider to Power Their New Auxiliary Motorcycle Lights with HEX ezBUS Technology.

HEX Innovate, a leading provider of innovative motorcycle accessory management solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Lone Rider, a renowned manufacturer of premium motorcycle accessories. As part of this collaboration, HEX Innovate will be supplying their market-leading ezCAN product proposition (privately labelled as MotoCAN) enabling Lone Rider to integrate and configure their new lighting range – MotoLights.

As part of the MotoCAN product offering, Lone Rider will be leveraging HEX’s new ezBUS technology by means of an agreed licensing arrangement, allowing Lone Rider a ‘state of the art’ digital bus communication layer from a dedicated ezCAN output channel. This new ezBUS technology revolutionises motorcycle accessory management by offering a seamless and efficient way to control and monitor various accessories from a single centralised platform, by minimising wiring complexity and therefore dramatically improving the end-user installation process. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, HEX ezBUS simplifies the installation and operation of motorcycle accessories, providing riders with unparalleled convenience and control over their equipment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lone Rider to integrate our HEX ezBUS technology into their innovative auxiliary motorcycle lights,” said Neil LePine, Business Development Director of HEX Innovate. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art electronic solutions to quality motorcycle accessory and lighting manufacturers, which enhance the riding experience and promote safety on the road.”

Lone Rider’s new range of auxiliary motorcycle lights, powered by HEX ezBUS technology, promise to set a new standard for performance, reliability, and versatility in the industry. Designed with the needs of modern riders in mind, Lone Rider’s lights offer exceptional brightness, durability, and customizable features to ensure optimal visibility and safety in all riding conditions.

“We are excited to leverage HEX Innovate’s expertise in motorcycle accessory management to enhance the functionality and user experience of our new Lone Rider MotoLights,” said Andrew Dysart, Product Designer and COO of Lone Rider. “By leveraging HEX ezBUS technology to drive our products, we are empowering riders with greater control and flexibility, allowing them zto focus on the thrill of the ride.”

The partnership between HEX Innovate and Lone Rider signifies a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Together, they aim to redefine the landscape of motorcycle accessory technology and inspire riders around the world to explore new horizons with confidence and peace of mind.

For more information about HEX Innovate and its range of motorcycle accessory management solutions, visit www.hexinnovate.com

For enquiries regarding Lone Rider and their new MotoCAN and MotoLights, please visit www.lonerider-motocycle.com