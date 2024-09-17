Armourlite men’s sweatshirt & women’s hoodie

ARMOURLITE ®

Embrace comfort, prioritise movement.

Our Armourlite® joggers, hoodies and sweatshirts combine athleisure’s streetwear appeal and comfort with CE AA-rated protection.

The garments are made from a very special super stretch jersey, created by weaving high-tenacity polyamide with cotton to create a soft, yet highly protective fabric that meets rigorous CE abrasion, tear and seam strength standards.

The incredible strength of the resulting material allows for a lightweight, breathable SINGLE LAYER CONSTRUCTION.

Including flexible CE level 2 protectors at the elbows, shoulders, hips and knees to provide unobtrusive impact protection, this is the most comfortable PPE you’ll ever encounter.

Couch, gym, bike, work – Armourlite® is with you!

Armourlite® AA MS Sweatshirt

£139.99

Sizes: S-5XL

TM230501

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas

CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows EN 1621-1:2012)

Short connection zipper

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Back protector pocket (protector available separately)

Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey

Ribbed cuff and hem

Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm

Side seam pocket with zipper closure

Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely

Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

Armourlite® AA WS Contour Hoodie

£149.99

Sizes: 8-20

TW234001

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas

CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows (EN 1621-1:2012)

Short connection zipper

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Back protector pocket (protector available separately)

Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey

Ribbed cuff and hem

Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm

x2 zipper side pockets

Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely

Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

Snap back hood to keep in place whilst riding

Hood is adjusted with elastic shock cord and TPU adjusters

Armourlite® AA MS Pullon Hoodie

£149.99

S-5XL

TM235001

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion in key areas

CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows (EN 1621-1:2012)

Short connection zipper

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Back protector pocket (protector available separately)

Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey

Ribbed cuff and hem

Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm

Kangaroo pocket

Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely

Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

Snap back hood to keep in place whilst riding

Hood is adjusted with elastic shock cord and TPU adjusters

Armourlite® AA MS Lockon Hoodie

£149.99

S-5XL

TM234001

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas

CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows (EN 1621-1:2012)

Short connection zipper

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Back protector pocket (protector available separately)

Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey

Ribbed cuff and hem

Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm

2x zippered side pocket

Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely

Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

Snap back hood to keep in place whilst riding

Hood is adjusted with elastic shock cord and TPU adjusters

Armourlite® AA MS Jogger

£119.99

S-5XL

TM233001

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas

CE Level 2 protectors at the knees and hips (EN 1621-1:2012)

Short connection zipper

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey

Ribbed cuffs

2x zippered side pocket

Fully height adjustable knee protector pockets

Knee protectors are accessible from the outside for quick removal and height adjustment

Drawcord adjustment at waistband

Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

