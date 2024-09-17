Armourlite men’s sweatshirt & women’s hoodie

ARMOURLITE ®
Embrace comfort, prioritise movement.
Our Armourlite® joggers, hoodies and sweatshirts combine athleisure’s streetwear appeal and comfort with CE AA-rated protection.
The garments are made from a very special super stretch jersey, created by weaving high-tenacity polyamide with cotton to create a soft, yet highly protective fabric that meets rigorous CE abrasion, tear and seam strength standards.
The incredible strength of the resulting material allows for a lightweight, breathable SINGLE LAYER CONSTRUCTION.
Including flexible CE level 2 protectors at the elbows, shoulders, hips and knees to provide unobtrusive impact protection, this is the most comfortable PPE you’ll ever encounter.
Couch, gym, bike, work – Armourlite® is with you!
Armourlite® AA MS Sweatshirt
£139.99
Sizes: S-5XL
TM230501
Armourlite® AA WS Contour Hoodie
£149.99
Sizes: 8-20
TW234001
Armourlite® AA MS Pullon Hoodie
£149.99
S-5XL
TM235001
Armourlite® AA MS Lockon Hoodie
£149.99
S-5XL
TM234001
Armourlite® AA MS Jogger
£119.99
S-5XL
TM233001
