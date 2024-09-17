Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Armourlite men’s sweatshirt & women’s hoodie

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
3 min.read

Armourlite Men’s Sweatshirt & Women’s HoodieARMOURLITE ®
Embrace comfort, prioritise movement.

Our Armourlite® joggers, hoodies and sweatshirts combine athleisure’s streetwear appeal and comfort with CE AA-rated protection.

The garments are made from a very special super stretch jersey, created by weaving high-tenacity polyamide with cotton to create a soft, yet highly protective fabric that meets rigorous CE abrasion, tear and seam strength standards.

The incredible strength of the resulting material allows for a lightweight, breathable SINGLE LAYER CONSTRUCTION.

Including flexible CE level 2 protectors at the elbows, shoulders, hips and knees to provide unobtrusive impact protection, this is the most comfortable PPE you’ll ever encounter.

Couch, gym, bike, work – Armourlite® is with you!

Armourlite Men’s Sweatshirt & Women’s HoodieArmourlite® AA MS Sweatshirt
£139.99
Sizes: S-5XL
TM230501

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas
  • CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Short connection zipper
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Back protector pocket (protector available separately)
  • Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey
  • Ribbed cuff and hem
  • Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm
  • Side seam pocket with zipper closure
  • Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely
  • Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

Armourlite Men’s Sweatshirt & Women’s HoodieArmourlite® AA WS Contour Hoodie
£149.99
Sizes: 8-20
TW234001

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas
  • CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Short connection zipper
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Back protector pocket (protector available separately)
  • Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey
  • Ribbed cuff and hem
  • Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm
  • x2 zipper side pockets
  • Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely
  • Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest
  • Snap back hood to keep in place whilst riding
  • Hood is adjusted with elastic shock cord and TPU adjusters

Armourlite Men’s Sweatshirt & Women’s HoodieArmourlite® AA MS Pullon Hoodie
£149.99
S-5XL
TM235001

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion in key areas
  • CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Short connection zipper
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Back protector pocket (protector available separately)
  • Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey
  • Ribbed cuff and hem
  • Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely
  • Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest
  • Snap back hood to keep in place whilst riding
  • Hood is adjusted with elastic shock cord and TPU adjusters

Armourlite Men’s Sweatshirt & Women’s HoodieArmourlite® AA MS Lockon Hoodie
£149.99
S-5XL
TM234001

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas
  • CE Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Short connection zipper
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Back protector pocket (protector available separately)
  • Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey
  • Ribbed cuff and hem
  • Thumb holes to secure sleeves whilst riding and prevent wind chill up the arm
  • 2x zippered side pocket
  • Hidden waterproof pocket ensures valuables are stowed safely
  • Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest
  • Snap back hood to keep in place whilst riding
  • Hood is adjusted with elastic shock cord and TPU adjustersArmourlite Men’s Sweatshirt & Women’s Hoodie

Armourlite® AA MS Jogger
£119.99
S-5XL
TM233001

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Armourlite® reinforcements provide extra abrasion resistance in key areas
  • CE Level 2 protectors at the knees and hips (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Short connection zipper
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Armourlite® super stretch sweat jersey
  • Ribbed cuffs
  • 2x zippered side pocket
  • Fully height adjustable knee protector pockets
  • Knee protectors are accessible from the outside for quick removal and height adjustment
  • Drawcord adjustment at waistband
  • Subtle Oxford graphic at the chest

Click here for more info

