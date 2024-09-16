Monday, September 16, 2024
Moto3: can the chasers keep up the pressure?

Moto3: Can The Chasers Keep Up The Pressure?We witnessed a comeback for the ages in Moto3™ last time out as Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) clinched a phenomenal win despite taking not one, but two Long Lap penalties.

The rookie’s debut win was sublime, so will the #36 be able to go back-to-back when he lands at the same venue this weekend?

Piqueras will certainly be hoping so. And if there are no long laps to contend with, that will make his life a lot easier – but as we know, it won’t be as simple as that. One rider who will be out to stop his compatriot from doubling up is Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). The #96 has returned to form with two podiums in the last three outings seeing the Spaniard climb to P2 in the overall standings.

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) responded to his disappointing Aragon outing by grabbing a seventh podium of the year, as the Spaniard edged out Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) by less than a tenth. The Japanese star and fifth place finisher Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) were two riders who picked their way past a frustrated David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) on the final lap, as the Colombian finished in P7 following a drop one place penalty for exceeding track limits in the last lap too. That promoted Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) to P6 as Alonso finished off the podium in consecutive races for the first time this season.

That said, the #80 still boasts a commanding 70-point lead in the Championship chase, but he will be hunting revenge in Emilia-Romagna. Can he bounce back?

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

