Royal Enfield’s iconic “One Ride” event is back for 2024

Royal Enfield's Iconic "one Ride" Event Is Back For 2024Royal Enfield’s iconic “One Ride” event is back for 2024, celebrating the spirit of pure motorcycling.
On Sunday, 22nd September 2024, Royal Enfield owners across the globe will hit the road, and the UK is ready to join the ride!
Motorcyclists can participate in this global event by registering with their local Royal Enfield dealer. The ride, lasting 1-2 hours, offers an opportunity to connect with fellow riders and experience the thrill of these legendary machines.
The One Ride marquee ride will be hosted by QB Motorcycles, starting in Brierley Hill and ending at Arrow Valley Park, Redditch. The event will feature food, beverages, and entertainment, along with the unveiling of an exciting new sculpture, a replica of a Bullet commissioned to commemorate Royal Enfield’s rich manufacturing heritage-producing motorcycles at the factory in Redditch from 1901-1967.
Other participating dealers, including CooperB Motorcycles, Drayton Croft, and Jones & Alcock, will also ride to the Arrow Valley Park to join the main event.
Royal Enfield emphasizes safety, promoting responsible riding and respect for the road. Join the ride, embrace the adventure, and experience the joy of motorcycling together.
For more information please visit: https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/one-ride-2024/

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

