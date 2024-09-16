Royal Enfield’s iconic “One Ride” event is back for 2024, celebrating the spirit of pure motorcycling.

On Sunday, 22nd September 2024, Royal Enfield owners across the globe will hit the road, and the UK is ready to join the ride!

Motorcyclists can participate in this global event by registering with their local Royal Enfield dealer. The ride, lasting 1-2 hours, offers an opportunity to connect with fellow riders and experience the thrill of these legendary machines.

The One Ride marquee ride will be hosted by QB Motorcycles, starting in Brierley Hill and ending at Arrow Valley Park, Redditch. The event will feature food, beverages, and entertainment, along with the unveiling of an exciting new sculpture, a replica of a Bullet commissioned to commemorate Royal Enfield’s rich manufacturing heritage-producing motorcycles at the factory in Redditch from 1901-1967.

Other participating dealers, including CooperB Motorcycles, Drayton Croft, and Jones & Alcock, will also ride to the Arrow Valley Park to join the main event.

Royal Enfield emphasizes safety, promoting responsible riding and respect for the road. Join the ride, embrace the adventure, and experience the joy of motorcycling together.