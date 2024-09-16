Moto2: can Ogura double down on take two?

Thanks to a third win of 2024, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) ensured he sits as the new Championship leader heading into Round 14 of the year.

Following a difficult trio of races in Silverstone, Austria – where he picked up a right-hand fracture – and Aragon, the Japanese star was back on the box for the first time since his German GP P3.

Ogura beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by 0.6s to earn a nine-point lead over teammate Sergio Garcia, whose weekend ended with a commendable comeback to P12 after a Friday and Saturday to forget for the Spaniard. The title race pendulum has certainly swung from one side of the garage to the other down at MT Helmets – MSI, now we’ll see how Garcia bounces back.

Ogura and Canet were joined on the podium by Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) who bagged a second podium in a row. The Italian looks somewhat back to his best after a tricky opening half to the season, and another home race rostrum would go down very nicely before the flyaways begin.

Elsewhere, Manuel Gonzalez’s P4 (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was a solid effort from the Spaniard, as Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) admitted his P5 “felt like a win” after the Briton clawed his way back from P14 on the grid to earn some more decent points in his quest for the title.In addition, home hero Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will be seeking redemption after his late crash from P4, and so will Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) after the Spaniard slid out of contention on Lap 1.

The ever-changing Moto2™ title race landscape is a fascinating one to keep tabs on. What will unfold as we land back at Misano?

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com