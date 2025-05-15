AGV Introduces Limited Edition K1 S U.S.A. Flag Helmet

AGV Unveils Limited Edition K1 S U.S.A. Flag Helmet Exclusive to the U.S. Market. Exclusive Design Blends MotoGP™-Inspired Performance with Patriotic Flair.

AGV (www.agv.com) announces the release of the limited edition K1 S U.S.A. Flag helmet. Designed exclusively for the U.S. market, this striking matte-finish limited edition helmet features the iconic American flag.

The Italian heritage brand introduced the new graphic on the K1 S, and features the thirteen horizontal red and white stripes on the right and a blue field of five-pointed white stars on the left. K1 S is engineered with AGV’s MotoGP™-inspired design, offering a high-resistance thermoplastic shell, aerodynamic spoiler, and a 190° horizontal field of vision through its Ultravision scratch-resistant visor.

The new design meets the rigorous ECE 22.06 and DOT safety standards, ensuring superior protection for riders. Additional features include a Dry-Comfort interior that is fully removable and washable, a collarbone-safe profile, and compatibility with communication systems.

With an MSRP of $299.95, the K1 S U.S.A. Flag helmet offers exceptional value, including both a standard clear visor and a premium Blue Iridium visor – a $100 value – packaged together. This limited edition helmet is available in sizes XS through XXL and can be purchased at select U.S. retailers and online at AGV.com.

