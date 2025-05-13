Advertisement
New From Oxford: Helix Air Ventilated Summer Boot

NEW from Oxford: Helix Air Ventilated Summer Boot

NEW from Oxford: Helix Air ventilated summer boot with FREELOCK lace-free adjustment
May 13, 2025

NEW from Oxford: Helix Air ventilated summer boot with FREELOCK lace-free adjustment.

The Helix Air boot is designed for superior protection and comfort. Its Freelock lacing system allows for a precise fit everytime, with quick and easy fitting and removal even when wearing gloves. The large air-mesh tongue provides maximum airflow and has a reflective strip for enhanced night-time visibility.

With a perforated microfibre upper, PU reinforced toe and heel boxes and nylon boot shank in the sole, the Helix Air Boot ensures durable protection in a streamlined style.

Helix Air Boot
Unisex ventilated summer sport boot.
RRP – £129.99

New From Oxford: Helix Air Ventilated Summer BootProtection
• CE Certified Level 1/2/2/1 (EN 13634)
• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)
• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 2
• Impact cut: CE Level 2
• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1
• PU reinforced toe and heel counter
• PU footbed shank of ride comfort and protection
• Ankle protector inserts
• Reflective detailing for night-time visibility

Climate Control
• Breathable construction for enhanced airflow
• 3D mesh lined for breathability
• Large air-mesh tongue

Materials & Construction
• Microfibre/ nylon upper
• Rubber sole with superior all terrain tread
• Freelock lace-free fastening system
• TPU gear shifter
• Ribbed rear upper ankle panel for comfort and flexibility

Oxford’s first unisex boot
• MASSIVE UNISEX SIZE RANGE: 36-47

Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Click here for more info on the Helix Air Ventilated Summer Boot

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages
Oxford Products Accessories
Oxford Products Apparel
Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

byFrank Duggan
