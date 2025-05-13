NEW from Oxford: Helix Air ventilated summer boot with FREELOCK lace-free adjustment.

The Helix Air boot is designed for superior protection and comfort. Its Freelock lacing system allows for a precise fit everytime, with quick and easy fitting and removal even when wearing gloves. The large air-mesh tongue provides maximum airflow and has a reflective strip for enhanced night-time visibility.

With a perforated microfibre upper, PU reinforced toe and heel boxes and nylon boot shank in the sole, the Helix Air Boot ensures durable protection in a streamlined style.

Helix Air Boot

Unisex ventilated summer sport boot.

RRP – £129.99

Protection

• CE Certified Level 1/2/2/1 (EN 13634)

• Height: CE Level 1 (ankle height)

• Abrasion resistance: CE Level 2

• Impact cut: CE Level 2

• Transverse rigidity: CE Level 1

• PU reinforced toe and heel counter

• PU footbed shank of ride comfort and protection

• Ankle protector inserts

• Reflective detailing for night-time visibility

Climate Control

• Breathable construction for enhanced airflow

• 3D mesh lined for breathability

• Large air-mesh tongue

Materials & Construction

• Microfibre/ nylon upper

• Rubber sole with superior all terrain tread

• Freelock lace-free fastening system

• TPU gear shifter

• Ribbed rear upper ankle panel for comfort and flexibility

Oxford’s first unisex boot

• MASSIVE UNISEX SIZE RANGE: 36-47

