Mossey Dominates in Record-Breaking Superstock Victory at Brands Hatch

Luke Mossey put on a masterclass performance in the second Pirelli National Superstock race at Brands Hatch, securing a dominant win and setting multiple lap records in the process. The Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda rider showcased blistering pace throughout the 14-lap contest, finishing 2.759 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Starting from third on the grid, Mossey made a strong start and quickly positioned himself among the frontrunners. As the race progressed, he seized the lead and began to pull away from the chasing pack. Lap after lap, Mossey continued to lower the circuit record, demonstrating the potent combination of his riding skill and the performance of his Honda machine.

Yesterday’s winner, Tom Ward, had to settle for second place on this occasion. The Armada Marine Cables Racing rider put in a solid performance but was unable to match Mossey’s relentless pace at the front.

Championship leader Davey Todd showed his consistency and race craft, securing the final podium position. Despite starting from fifth on the grid, Todd managed to work his way through the field to finish third, further extending his lead in the championship standings.

Joe Talbot brought his SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance home in fourth place, while Jamie Perrin rounded out the top five on his Jamie Perrin/Team APS machine, both riders showcasing strong pace throughout the race.

The race was notable not only for Mossey’s dominance but also for the high level of competition throughout the field, with several intense battles further down the order keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

Mossey’s victory and record-breaking performance will undoubtedly boost his confidence as the season progresses, while Todd’s podium finish demonstrates why he’s leading the championship. As the Pirelli National Superstock championship moves to its next round, the competition looks set to intensify further.

Top 5 Results:

Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – 20:21.183 Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing) – +2.759s Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – +3.447s Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +5.240s Jamie Perrin (Jamie Perrin/Team APS) – +12.113s

With Mossey setting a new lap record of 1:26.555, the bar has been raised for future races at Brands Hatch. As the championship continues, all eyes will be on whether other riders can rise to this new benchmark and challenge for victory in the coming rounds.