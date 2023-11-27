Motorcycle Live 2023 concludes with resounding success, leaving enthusiasts revved up for the 2024 show.

Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show, came to a triumphant close on Sunday 26 November, after an exhilarating nine-day extravaganza showcasing the best of the motorcycle industry.

The event, held at The NEC, Birmingham, equalled the success of 2022, delivering just under 90,000, curious newcomers, industry professionals, and passionate enthusiasts, solidifying its status as the go-to destination for motorcycle aficionados.

With world launches of brand-new bikes, thrilling live shows and demonstrations, opportunities to ride, and a retail area bustling with the latest kit, the show floor buzzed with excitement as visitors explored all four halls.

Olly Downing, Brand Communications and Partnerships Manager at BMW Motorrad, comments: “Unveiling the new R 12 Family at Motorcycle Live on the BMW Motorrad stand was fantastic. A true ‘World launch’, it was the first time the bikes had ever been seen publicly. We always enjoy attending the show, speaking to our customers and showcasing the bikes in the ‘Make Life A Ride’ arena.”

Reflecting on the success of Motorcycle Live 2023, Finlay McAllan, adds: “The enthusiasm and passion of the motorcycle community have made Motorcycle Live a true celebration of the culture, innovation, and camaraderie that define our industry. We are thrilled to see manufacturers, riders, and enthusiasts come together and share their love for motorcycles.”

The success of this year’s event reinforces Motorcycle Live’s position as a must-attend event for anyone with a love for motorcycles.

Motorcycle Live 2024 takes place from 16-24th November, tickets will be on sale from Monday 27th November 2023 at 10am – ‘Let’s go….again’.

