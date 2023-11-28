Search
Nishua releases new NTX-4 EVO motorcycle helmet

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Nishua Releases New Ntx-4 Evo Motorcycle HelmetThe NTX-4 EVO is the latest lightweight full-face motorcycle helmet from Nishua, now exclusively available at Louis Moto – Europe’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

Constructed of fiberglass and weighing in at just 1500g, the NTX-4 EVO offers a number of practical features making it the ideal choice for a wide range of riders, from daily commuters, to weekend leisure riders as well as those who enjoy longer riding trips.

The NTX-4 EVO comes complete with removeable and washable comfort lining, an integrated sun visor as well as a clear outer visor with a Pinlock anti-fog inner lens making it suitable for all-year-round riding. Adjustable ventilation can also be found in the chin, top and back of the head, where a rear wind deflector is also positioned. Fastening is done via a simple ratchet system.

Nishua Releases New Ntx-4 Evo Motorcycle HelmetAvailable in two shells and sizes XS-XXL, there are three colourways to choose from – red, black and white, blue, black and white, and grey, black and white. The NTX-4 EVO also conforms with the latest industry ECE 22.06 safety regulation, which comes into effect in January 2024.

Priced at £234*, the Nishua NTX-4 EVO represents excellent value, and is available to purchase in the UK now via the Louis Moto website (www.louis-moto.co.uk).

Nishua is continuing to grow its range of motorcycle helmets, which includes a line-up of full carbon helmets, as well as fibreglass touring, flip-up, full face, enduro and motocross options.

For UK motorcyclists shopping any of Louis Moto’s exclusive brands, including Nishua, VAT as well as refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered, meaning riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.

*All prices correct as of the date of going to pressNishua Releases New Ntx-4 Evo Motorcycle Helmet

