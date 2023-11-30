May the LS2 X-Force be with you

LS2 makes history as the first manufacturer to achieve FIM-2 Homologation for an off-road helmet.

New for 2024, the LS2 X-Force is the first off-road helmet to achieve FIM-2 Homologation (FRHPhe-02), the new international standard for Motocross, Enduro, Speedway and Cross-Country Championships.

Featuring a full carbon shell, the X-Force comes with a choice of adjustable and shatterproof peaks, multiple vents, a hydration kit and much more – everything a rider needs to tackle tough terrain.

Full Carbon Shell

Made from 100% high grade 6k twill weave carbon fibre, the shell is produced in four external sizes, to keep size and weight to a minimum – the X-Force weighs just 1200g.

Adjustable and Flexible Peaks

The peak can be extended and adjusted up and down to suit the rider’s preference and the conditions. Should the wearer prefer it, or the terrain demand it, a flexible and shatterproof peak (supplied as standard) can be fitted in a few minutes.

Full Venting and On-Board Hydration Kit

Seriously cool in every sense, the X-Force has multiple top vents, which channel air through the EPS liner and out via exhausts at the rear.

There’s also a Hydration Kit built in, allowing the wearer to keep fluids topped up on the move.

Removable and Washable Liner

A Perforated Sponge-Foam inner and Full Mesh Fabric Liner work together to remove moisture and heat.

As you’d expect, the luxury liner is fully removable and washable, so it’s simple to freshen up at the end of a tough day on the trail or track.

ERS and Double D-Ring Fastening

For complete peace of mind, the X-Force fastens with a Double-D ring and reinforced strap – anchored to the shell with LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate.

An Emergency Release System allows first responders to safely pull-out the cheek pads.

The LS2 X-Force is available in a solid carbon fish and three eye-catching graphic options: RRP £299.99 in solid and £319.99 graphics.

It’s ECE 22.06 homologated, so it’s legal to use on the road, ACU Gold approved and comes complete with the extra flexible peak, a hydration tube, and a backpack for easy carrying and storage.

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest retailer, visit ls2helmets.com