2024 Dates for Elk Classic Bike Shows and Jumbles

Elk Promotions have announced a packed calendar of shows and bike jumbles for 2024, giving classic motorcycle fans plenty to look forward to in the new year.

A total of seven Elk events are planned, starting with the South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble on Sunday 24th March, running right through to the season closer on Sunday 27th October.

The ever-popular bike-only jumbles and classic motorcycle shows will take place at their regular venues of Ardingly, Ashford and Romney Marsh. The one exception being the Late May Bank Holiday Monday show, traditionally held at Romney Marsh, now moving to Ashford Livestock Market. which is all hard-standing with inside halls.

Show organiser Julie Diplock explains the move: “Our 2023 May event had to be cancelled due to the showground becoming waterlogged. The Ashford venue is more resilient, removing a huge amount of uncertainty for everyone involved.”

Looking at the year ahead, she added: “It’s really exciting for us to be once again looking forward to a full calendar of events. The combination of the show element and the bike-only jumble together in one place seems to keep on resonating with our visitors and traders.”

“Adding in extras like live music, themes such as the Vincent one we had at October Ardingly, and the return of the Free BikeMart display-to-sell areas, really put the cherry on top of our 2023 events. Visitors can expect all this and more in 2024.”

The Elk Promotions 2024 Calendar will run as follows:

South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble: Sunday 24 March 2024. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show & Bikejumble : Easter Bank Holiday Monday 1 April 2024 at Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB

Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show & Bikejumble Late May Bank Holiday Monday 27 May 2024 at Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB

Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show: Sunday 23 June 2024 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

Summer Classic Bike Show & Autojumble: Sunday 14 July 2024. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show: Sunday 15 September 2024 at Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble: Sunday 27 October 2024. South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

Tickets, stall bookings and all other information can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk