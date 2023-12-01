Bonhams Motorcycles Unveils The December Sale Online

The highly anticipated sale is headlined by a Ducati Senna and Norton F1

Bonhams|Cars|Motorcycles is pleased to present the eagerly awaited December Sale hosted by Bonhams’ Motorcycle Department from their dedicated Milton Keynes facility. Set for 1 – 11 December with bidding closing from midday on the 11th, the sale features a wide range of collectors’ motorcycles from high-performance superbikes to vintage relics with rich histories, as well as spares and rare memorabilia. Bidding will take place online and is supported by a public, in-person viewing scheduled for Thursday, 6 December at the Milton Keynes facility. Viewing will include an opportunity to examine offered lots along with available history files, complimentary auction valuation, and complimentary tea and mince pies with the Bonhams staff.

Highlights of the sale include two rare gems by Ducati. A 1997 Ducati 916 Senna II, estimated at £16,000-20,000: number 62 of a limited production run of 300, the Senna II pays homage to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna. Featuring a 916SPS chassis and Pankl con-rods, this edition has a mere 8,855 kilometres and is a brilliant variant of the iconic model. The second being the 2014 Ducati 1199 Superleggera, estimated at £38,000-42,000. Number 40 of 500, the Superleggera is a wonderful example of Ducati engineering. Offered in pristine condition, this ultimate v-twin superbike is powered by a 200bhp Superquadro engine and only carries 3,976 miles on the odometer.

Another headline lot is a 1990 Norton 588cc F1, estimated £15,000 – 20,000). Resplendent in the distinct John Player Special livery, this machine epitomizes Norton’s endeavor to fuse style with the renowned rotary engine. Featuring a race-inspired design, a Spondon frame, Brembo brakes and unique specifications, and two owners from new. The F1 distinguishes itself as a pinnacle of British motorcycle engineering.

An additional exciting lot is the unusual three-wheel treasure, 1934 BSA 9hp TW-34 Sports, estimated at £8,000 – 12,000. A rare front-wheel-drive BSA sports car, this unique vehicle has been meticulously restored over the last fourteen years to showcase the intersection of vintage style and engineering excellence. It features a new ash body frame and 9hp four-cylinder side-valve engine, offering a glimpse of a bygone era.

Additional highlights include:

1974 Ducati 750 GT, estimated at £16,000 – 20,000

1939 Triumph 498cc Tiger 100, estimated at £15,000 – 20,000

1907 Quadrant 453cc, estimated at £15,000 – 20,000

‘Seeley-Suzuki’ 500cc Replica Racing Motorcycle, estimated at £8,000 – 10,000

1999 Kawasaki 676cc W650 Custom by Deus Ex Machina, estimated at £6,000 – 8,000

1921 Rudge 499cc Multi, estimated at £4,000 – 6,000 – to be offered without reserve

Sale: The December Sale – Motorcycles, Spares and Memorabilia

Location: Milton Keynes & Online

Auction Dates: 1 – 11 December

Viewing: Thursday 6 December, 9.00 to 17.00

