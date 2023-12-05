Five-date theatre tour gives fans chance to get up close and personal with TV’s Henry Cole.

Henry Cole fans will be able to get up close and personal with the man himself, as the effervescent presenter of Shed and Buried and The Motorbike Show embarks on his first ever theatre tour in 2024.

‘An Evening With Henry Cole’ takes place at five intimate theatre venues throughout April and May, and will take fans on a deep dive through Henry’s fascinating life and career.

Henry’s old mucker and former racing supremo Steve “Stavros” Parrish, will be hosting each of the shows.

Steve will guide Henry through his incredibly varied life, covering his battles with addiction in his late teens/early twenties; his 32 years in the TV and movie industry as a director, working in both film and advertising; the founding of HCA Entertainment – Henry’s TV Production company – and the journey into presenting.

There will of course also be plenty of chat around his lifelong passion for motorcycles and the tinkering and restoring of vintage machinery. Plus a good smattering of fishing, tractors, cycling and most importantly his wife Janie, two sons Charlie and Tom, and his dog Jelly Bean.

If that’s not enough, host Steve Parrish – former British Motorcycling champion, teammate to Barry Sheene and ex-MotoGP commentator – will doubtless pull out a few anecdotes along the way too.

‘An Evening With Henry Cole’ dates and venues are as follows:

14th April 2024 – Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

20th April 2024 – Capitol, Horsham

30 April 2024 – Epsom Playhouse

15 May 2024 – Stafford Gatehouse

24th May 2024 – EMC, Harpenden

Ticket prices are set by the venue, but typically start at around £30. Contact the venue directly for tickets and further details.

