Sigma, The Kooks and The Darkness to headline British MotoGP

Sigma, The Kooks and The Darkness to headline Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP 2024.

Silverstone is proud to announce Sigma, The Kooks and The Darkness as the best-of-British headliners for next year’s Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP™ 2024, taking place 2-4 August – purchase tickets here.

Boasting two UK No.1 singles, 3 UK Top 10s and esteemed collaborations with the likes of DJ Fresh, Paloma Faith, John Newman and Take That, drum and bass duo Sigma are no strangers to roaring festival crowds. Set to deliver a mammoth show of chart-topping hits on the Friday night, their performance will be the perfect opener for a weekend to remember.

Sigma said: “Yes Silverstone! We are buzzing to be back with you in 2024 to open the Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP. It’s gonna be an awesome weekend. See you there!”

Multiple-platinum selling beloved English indie rock band The Kooks soundtracked a generation with timeless hits ‘Naive’, ‘Seaside’, ‘Ooh La’ and ‘She Moves in Her Own Way’. Highlights on festival lineups and summer outings alike, fans can expect sunset singalongs and party vibes when they take to the stage on Saturday night.

The Kooks said: “We’re looking forward to getting down to Silverstone to play on the Saturday night of the Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP! There’s nothing better than an outdoor gig in the middle of summer on a Saturday night, and getting to celebrate that with British fans will be amazing. Bring on 2024!”

Glam rock royalty The Darkness dominated the early noughties music scene, claiming three Brit Awards and quadruple platinum certification for their globally-loved album ‘Permission To Land’, spawning their iconic hit single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’. Known for their no-holds-barred live offering, it’s only fitting the British rockers close the adrenaline-fueled weekend on Sunday night.

A playground for bike fanatics, the action-packed weekend features some of the fastest two-wheel racing on the calendar with world class competition, jaw-dropping stunt shows, live music and more. The only chance for fans to see their MotoGP heroes race on British soil, The Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP™ will feature a Saturday Sprint race in addition to the main race on Sunday, along with support racing by Moto2 and Moto3.

Silverstone’s Commercial Director Nick Read said: “We are incredibly excited to announce Sigma, The Kooks and The Darkness as headliners for next year’s Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP.

“As we continue to strive towards our long-term ambition of making Silverstone a one-stop hub of entertainment both on and off the track, we are looking forward to upping the ante once again in 2024 and making the weekend one to remember!”

Earlier this year the Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP™ hosted Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and Chase & Status for a standout spectacle weekend. Next year, the home of British racing raises the stakes once again.

Tickets for the Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP™ are now available online here.