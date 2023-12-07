The most exclusive collaboration in the motorcycle world.

MV Agusta and Daniel Arsham announce their collaboration in creating a super-exclusive limited series to 6 units of MV Agusta Superveloce: The Superveloce Arsham. The Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta and internationally acclaimed artist Daniel Arsham have joined forces for the creation of a dedicated super-exclusive limited series of Superveloce, presented to the world at Miami Art Basel on December 8th.

The MV Agusta Superveloce is MV Agusta’s most iconic motorcycle currently in production and its distinctive neo-retro design was chosen by the New York-based artis to create a true art piece using his iconic erosion technique.

Daniel Arsham is known for breaking the rules of academic artistry, a trait fully expressed in his signature “erosion” technique. Arsham’s avant-garde erosion method renders the concept of passing time through sculptures. Working in a multitude of disciplines, he creates and crystallizes ambiguous in-between spaces and situations, and stages what he refers to as future relics of the present. Always iconic, most of the objects that he fabricates refer to the late 20th century or millennial era, when technological obsolescence unprecedentedly accelerated along with the digital dematerialization of our world. While the present, the future and the past poetically collide in his intruiging yet playful visions between romanticism and pop art, Arsham also experiments with the timelessness of certain symbols and gestures across cultures.

The concept is astonishingly reminiscent of the intimate nature of the Superveloce itself: disturbingly attractive, avant-garde, incredibly iconic and high-tech yet with clear references to the great classics of motorcycling, MV Agusta’s Superveloce was a natural choice for this project. The series will be limited to only 6 units, this will also make this particular model a true rarity and an object of desire for passionate collectors.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “I am thrilled about this incredible collaboration with Daniel Arsham, an artist I truly admire and that has so much in common with MV Agusta in terms of values and philosophy. His works are amazingly inspiring, and together we will take our Motorcycle Art to the next level. ”

Daniel Arsham, said: “I was always fascinated by the automotive world. The design ethos of cars and motorcycles, always fits a particular era and they mark time through their design. The project on the Superveloce was the opportunity to explore a “moving sculpture”, a functional motorcycle that have been transformed into a sculpture, by adding crystal erosions and by applying a colour that is reminiscent of my other artworks and style. Together with MV Agusta we created everything on the bike, including the stand, overcoming engineering challenges and resulting in a new interpretation of Motorcycle Art.”

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/