Save the date: KTM Europe Adventure Rally to descend on Portugal in 2024

Lock in these dates because you won’t want to be on the sidelines for this one. The 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY will be descending on the Algarve region of Portugal from 7th – 10th October, where orange adventurers will embark on the journey of the year with an exclusive group of like-minded KTM riders.

As a result of extremely high demand from KTM ADVENTURE enthusiasts, for next year’s event there will be an increase to 250 spaces on the KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY, which is the seventh edition of the European event and an integral part of the worldwide 2024 KTM ADVENTURE RALLY calendar.

After arriving for Tech Check & Registration, participants will explore the Algarve over three days, enjoying trail loops that cater to all. With a mixture of easier and intermediate routes, through to hardcore sections for the more extreme rider experience, riders have a wide range of trails to choose from across the three days and 450 miles approximate total distance.

Set in the scenic city of Lagos, riders will enjoy the exceptional coastline surrounds of beach views, rolling hills, dense forestry and small, captivating towns throughout the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY, in what is a vastly remote area to ultimately challenge the inner explorer – either with tour-guided groups or ‘Rally style’ under GPS instructions.

KTM ambassadors Chris Birch, Johnny Aubert and Giovanni Sala will be along for the ride, offering the ultimate guidance and instruction to help make the most of the four days on location. Expert assistance will also be provided by the KTM technical crew, which ranges from the R&D team in charge of developing these bikes, to experts in Product Management and Customer Service representatives, ensuring orange bleeders can focus on the exhilarating adventure without disruption.

But it’s not just the riding that matters – the camaraderie off the bike that counts too. The enhanced four-star accommodation encourages a well-earned recharge and will be complemented by dinner, music and entertainment to fuel the art of evening storytelling, while expert riding and bike setup workshops will allow riders to take their next step into adventure. KTM is all about inclusion and encouraging all KTM ADVENTURE models and riders of all skill levels to ride together in an adrenaline-seeking environment to create memories that will last forever.

The KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY is one of seven highly sought-after worldwide rallies on the 2024 calendar, accompanied by the spectacular 2024 KTM ADVENTURE RALLY events taking place in Australia, China, New Zealand, South Africa, USA and – for the first time next year – South America.

Registrations for the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY in Lagos, Portugal, will go live at midday (12:00pm) on 30th January 2024, but be quick – places will fill up fast! Riders can register on the KTM website HERE.

2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY key points:

Scheduled for 7th -10th October 2024 in Lagos, Portugal

Limited to 250 spaces, available to book from 30th January 2024 starting at 12:00pm

High standard four-star accommodation

Expertly selected routes from KTM staff and ambassadors, with dedicated daily special stages

Participation of KTM stars Chris Birch, Johnny Aubert and Giovanni Sala

Want to see exactly what the KTM ADVENTURE RALLY is all about? Click HERE for a sneak preview of the 2024 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY and check out the behind the scenes ‘tell all’ film from the 2023 event in Norway HERE.