Bikes And Scooters Galore at Newark Winter Classic

Get ready for the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic Show on January 6-7, 2024! This first-class show will be bringing together hundreds of classic bikes, scooters, race bikes both on and off road and a show exclusive; two factory racing Nortons courtesy the National Motorcycle Museum. It’s the season opener, for bike fans young and old, bringing together clubs from across the UK, as well as featuring the dedicated Scooter World area.

Join special guests’ rotary engineer and Norton team manager Brian Crighton alongside former top Norton racer Trevor Nation as they showcase their original John Player Special Norton RCW588 racing machines. Crighton’s cutting-edge creation; the all-new rotary CR700W, is set to add an extra layer of excitement. Fans will be able experience the starting-up these stunning race machines and listen to the sounds of yesteryear.

Besides the guest appearances, show-goers can explore specialist trade stands, autojumble stalls, live firing-up sessions, and the many bikes and scooters on display.

Exhibitions Manager Nick Mowbray said, “The team and I are absolutely delighted to have the John Player Special Norton RCW588 racing machines on show for the weekend. A big thanks to the National Motorcycle Museum for giving us the chance to see them in action once again.”

The Winter Classic show promises a perfect start to 2024 for the classic biking community. Secure your tickets on-line and in advance at www.newarkclassicbikeshow.com