Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelRST Airbag Armour Shirt Feature

RST Airbag Armour Shirt Feature

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

RST Airbag Armour Shirt Feature

Rst Airbag Armour Shirt FeatureThe RST Airbag Armour Shirt is a game-changer in the world of motorcycle safety gear.

Made from high-quality materials and incorporating state-of-the-art technology, this shirt aims to minimize the risk of serious injury in the event of a crash. Designed to be worn under a regular motorcycle jacket, the RST Airbag Armour Shirt features built-in airbag protection that deploys when it detects an impact.

Read this post in full (you can also order a printed copy) and more in issue 8 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Available now through the Magazine app or via website for more info head to dedicated magazine page From issue 4 you can buy printed version either individual issues or 6 issue subscription via our new online shop.

You can download via our dedicated app

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

 

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
LS2 Chart Evo Lady Pant
Next article
GIVI celebrates its 45th anniversary in style at Motorcycle Live Show and EICMA

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
2024 Fc 450 Rockstar Edition

2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Frank Duggan - 0