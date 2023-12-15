Sean Dylan Kelly Set For 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Series Debut With TopPro Racing

TopPro Racing is thrilled to announce that it will field a multi-rider team in the 2024 MotoAmerica Championship, spearheaded by 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Sean Dylan Kelly in the Steel Commander Superbike Series.

Kelly will be joined on the team’s BMW M 1000 RR Superbikes by TopPro Racing team owner Alex Arango.

Kelly, who is tied for second on the all-time MotoAmerica Supersport win list with 19 victories, is coming off two seasons of competing in the Moto2 World Championship. Arango, meanwhile, finished in the top 20 in the 2023 Stock 1000 Championship in his first season in the series.

“We have worked tirelessly during the off season to make this team a reality,” Arango said. “We interviewed numerous riders to find the best fit for our team which we believe will see us achieve our best results for the 2024 season. Securing Sean (Dylan Kelly) was a priority as we feel he can be very competitive with the BMW package we will be providing. He’s motivated and ready to stand on the box again in the MotoAmerica series.

“We are eager to get on track with the entire team as we have a lot of work still to do to prepare over the next few months. We are excited to get the riders on track to test with their new mechanics and aboard their new machines. We have set high expectations for our team going into the season, and believe we have a great group of pilots to achieve great results.”

Kelly is looking forward to his first season of MotoAmerica Superbike racing and a return to the MotoAmerica series.

“I’m excited to race in front of all the fans in the United States again,” said Kelly. “I’ve seen so much success in the MotoAmerica paddock, and I look forward to achieving that success again and connecting with friends I haven’t seen over the past two seasons. I can’t thank team owners Alex Arango and Agustin Sierra enough for this opportunity and I’m excited for the first test aboard my BMW M 1000 RR Superbike.”

While Kelly and Arango are the team’s Superbike riders, they are not the only riders, and the team will be making further announcements in that regard in the coming weeks.

The team will begin testing early next year in preparation for the season that begins with the March 7-9 running of the Daytona 200 (a non-points scoring race for Supersport-class bikes) before the first round of the Steel Commander Superbike Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 19-21.

For more information about the series, team, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.toppromotorsports.com.