Venhill Cable Kits for CB500X and CB500F

Venhill throttle and clutch cable upgrades for the current generation Honda CB500X and F

Venhill Featherlight Clutch and Throttle Cable Kits are now available for Honda’s popular CB500X and CB500F – a simple and inexpensive upgrade for owners to add extra dependability to the already trustworthy twins.

Both the X and F have proven to be solid all-rounders, capable of high mileages. Upgrading to Venhill’s cables not only makes the controls more durable, but also delivers smoother operation. And they are available in a range of colours too.

Marine-Grade Stainless

Developed and made in their UK factory, Venhill’s Featherlight Kits use the latest cable technology and materials for improved durability, as well as a smoother, lighter action. Each cable has high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire to eliminate stretch.

They’re also ‘Bird-caged’ – allowing solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger – reducing the risk of breakage.

PTFE ‘teflon’ lining

A PTFE ‘teflon’ liner minimises friction, and removes the need for regular lubrication.

This is then wrapped in a stainless steel braid and covered with a hardened PA6 Nylon jacket, to protect the inner from damage and corrosion.

Clutch Cable Kits for both the Honda CB500 X and F retail at £25.32 each, including VAT. Throttle Cables (sold as a pair) sell for £39.38.

They are a direct replacement for the original items, for quick and easy fitting, and include adjustment at the lever end for fine-tuning.

Fitments are available for the MY 2022-23 Honda CB500X and CB500F, as well as the 2019-2023 CB500R. Additional length can be specified, for bikes fitted with bar risers.

Find them quickly and easily – and order in seven different colour ways – using the www.venhill.co.uk Part Finder.

