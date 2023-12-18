Search
Venhill Cable Kits for CB500X and CB500F

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Venhill Cable Kits For Cb500x And Cb500fVenhill throttle and clutch cable upgrades for the current generation Honda CB500X and F 

Venhill Featherlight Clutch and Throttle Cable Kits are now available for Honda’s popular CB500X and CB500F – a simple and inexpensive upgrade for owners to add extra dependability to the already trustworthy twins.

Both the X and F have proven to be solid all-rounders, capable of high mileages. Upgrading to Venhill’s cables not only makes the controls more durable, but also delivers smoother operation. And they are available in a range of colours too.

Venhill Cable Kits For Cb500x And Cb500fMarine-Grade Stainless
Developed and made in their UK factory, Venhill’s Featherlight Kits use the latest cable technology and materials for improved durability, as well as a smoother, lighter action. Each cable has high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire to eliminate stretch.

They’re also ‘Bird-caged’ – allowing solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger – reducing the risk of breakage.

Venhill Cable Kits For Cb500x And Cb500fPTFE ‘teflon’ lining
A PTFE ‘teflon’ liner minimises friction, and removes the need for regular lubrication.

This is then wrapped in a stainless steel braid and covered with a hardened PA6 Nylon jacket, to protect the inner from damage and corrosion.

Clutch Cable Kits for both the Honda CB500 X and F retail at £25.32 each, including VAT.  Throttle Cables (sold as a pair) sell for £39.38.

They are a direct replacement for the original items, for quick and easy fitting, and include adjustment at the lever end for fine-tuning.

Fitments are available for the MY 2022-23 Honda CB500X and CB500F, as well as the 2019-2023 CB500R. Additional length can be specified, for bikes fitted with bar risers.

Find them quickly and easily – and order in seven different colour ways – using the www.venhill.co.uk Part Finder.

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Venhill Latest News

To order Venhill cables or hoses, with or without additional length, visit www.venhill.co.uk

