Edwards Signs with D34G Racing for WorldSSP Challenge

After an impressive debut season in this year’s World SuperSport Challenge, a category within the World SuperSport that competes in the European rounds, Edwards will take to the grid on the Ducati Panigale V2 in 2024. Edwards is also hoping to get a wildcard in at Philip Island in February to kick off his season with his Aussie fans.

It will be the D34G Racing team’s third year in the championship, with their pit box boasting a wealth of knowledge, headed by team owner and former World Superbike racer Davide Giugliano. Edwards will also join fellow countryman Oli Bayliss as his new teammate.

Edwards finished the season second overall, as well as the highest ranking rider within the Challenge, after claiming 4th in Superpole in Catalunya, and finished with 26 points World SuperSport points under his belt.

It’ll be the first time in the young Aussie’s career that he pilots the Ducati and he’s excited to see what the undeniable power of the Ducati can do. With his skill and determination, combined with the support of his new team, Edwards is confident he will make a strong impression in this highly competitive 11-round championship.