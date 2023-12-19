Edwards Signs with D34G Racing for WorldSSP Challenge

After an impressive debut season in this year’s World SuperSport Challenge, a category within the World SuperSport that competes in the European rounds, Edwards will take to the grid on the Ducati Panigale V2 in 2024. Edwards is also hoping to get a wildcard in at Philip Island in February to kick off his season with his Aussie fans.
It will be the D34G Racing team’s third year in the championship, with their pit box boasting a wealth of knowledge, headed by team owner and former World Superbike racer Davide Giugliano. Edwards will also join fellow countryman Oli Bayliss as his new teammate.
Edwards finished the season second overall, as well as the highest ranking rider within the Challenge, after claiming 4th in Superpole in Catalunya, and finished with 26 points World SuperSport points under his belt.
It’ll be the first time in the young Aussie’s career that he pilots the Ducati and he’s excited to see what the undeniable power of the Ducati can do. With his skill and determination, combined with the support of his new team, Edwards is confident he will make a strong impression in this highly competitive 11-round championship.
Tom Edwards: “I’m very excited to be joining the D34G racing team next season and to be staying in the WorldSBK paddocks. I made a lot of progress towards the end of last season, and I’m looking forward to keeping that momentum going. I’m confident that the team and I will work well together and be competitive. It’ll be great to be under the leadership of team owner Davide Giugliano with all his experience. Can’t wait to get on the V2 and test it out in the new year, I think it’ll really suit my riding style. I’d like to thank Davide, the D34G team, my sponsors and my supporters for the opportunity. ”
Davide Guigliano: “I’m really excited to dive into this new season and I can’t wait to get to the track. I’m really happy with this year’s rider line-up. I’d like to give Edwards a warm welcome; it’ll be interesting to see him racing with us. He already showed some good speed and believes that he can aim at good results with our team. Now it’s up to us to put both riders in the best condition to give their best. It’ll also be interesting to see two fellow Aussies sharing the pit-garage.”