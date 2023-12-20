Iconic auctioneers launch 2024 with the most “Iconic” British motorcycle sidecars at the Shuttleworth Spring Motorcycle Sale on 7th April 2024

In its first sale of 2024 Iconic Auctioneers are offering two fabulous examples of British motorcycling history – Brough and Vincent.

These brands were the pinnacle of British motorcycling from the 1930s until the 1950s and are still revered by enthusiasts to today. Expensive in period and expensive today, these models are often the icing on the cake of motorcycle collections worldwide.

Pictured above is possibly the most complete and original Brough Superior Combination ever to be offered at auction. The SS80 reappeared as part of what became the final range of Brough Superior machines in 1935 with production continuing until 1939.

It utilised the AMC side-valve V-twin, as fitted to the Matchless Model X, though with subtle differences in specification and a crankshaft to Brough’s preferred design. Unusually, Brough offered a range of sidecars, an important market in the thirties, alongside its distinctive motorcycles. These were built by outside suppliers to a specification that echoed the looks and characteristics of the chosen machine.

The Alpine Grand Sport Cruiser was in fact built by Brough and utilised a single frame tube which doubled as a spare petrol container, holding over a gallon. US 276 is possibly the most complete and original Brough Superior Combination ever to be offered at auction. This SS80 is matching numbers and is still attached to the Alpine Grand Sport Cruiser ‘Petrol Tube’ sidecar specified when new.

It was first registered in April 1939 by Brough agents, Alexander & Co. of Glasgow. With known history from day one, this outstanding and desirable Brough Combination’ is a true rarity, seldom seen on the open market, an incredible opportunity. It is presented in running order and complete with its current V5C.

This correct numbers, Series C Vincent Rapide fitted with a Steib sidecar – guided at £35,000 – £40,000 – will doubtless create huge interest when it comes to auction in the spring.

Post-war Vincents bristled with innovative features and were finished to a remarkably high standard, resulting in a showroom price that was virtually double that of its contemporaries. However, it was the fabulous performance on offer from the powerful 998cc V-Twin that became legendary and is still talked about with reverence today. With a top speed of over 100mph, the Vincent V-twin was the fastest vehicle on the road at the time.

This, correct numbers, example is presented in ‘older restoration’ condition and retains great patina. It comes fitted with a period Steib sidecar. It has been running recently but may require some recommissioning before road use. It is being sold complete with a large history file that includes numerous receipts, VOC dating certificate, old RF60 dated 1965, old V5C, old MOTs, copy of old road test report, copies of dispatch check sheets and other related paperwork.

These two bikes are just two of the fantastic vehicles up for sale at Iconic Auctioneers next motorcycle auction at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP on 7th April 2024. Iconic Auctioneers are also inviting further entries for this sale along with its other two motorcycle auctions in 2024. For more information about the sales or to get a free no obligation quote for your motorcycle or collection, contact Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles on +44 (0) 7958 107974 or visit their website iconicauctioneers.com.

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Iconic Auctioneers head to the official website: iconicauctioneers.com