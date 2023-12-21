2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar announced

The FIM is delighted to announce the 2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar which builds on the success of the inaugural series and will boast six events running from February to December across five countries and two continents.
The 2024 campaign will again get underway at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais – France in early February before swapping continents for the Enduro del Verano that will mark the second round of the championship in Argentina later the same month.
After the mid-season break the title fight will resume in Great Britain in October, as Weston Beach Race joins the series for the first time along with the Bibione Sand Storm in Italy early the following month, these two events will form rounds three and four.
Portugal’s Monte Gordo Sand Experience will again feature in the series as round five and ahead of the 2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup reaching its climax in December at the sixth and final event – Ronde des Sables – France.
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM