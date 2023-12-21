Search
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar announced

2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar announced

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar announced

2024 Fim Sand Race World Cup Calendar AnnouncedThe FIM is delighted to announce the 2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar which builds on the success of the inaugural series and will boast six events running from February to December across five countries and two continents.

The 2024 campaign will again get underway at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais – France in early February before swapping continents for the Enduro del Verano that will mark the second round of the championship in Argentina later the same month.

After the mid-season break the title fight will resume in Great Britain in October, as Weston Beach Race joins the series for the first time along with the Bibione Sand Storm in Italy early the following month, these two events will form rounds three and four.

Portugal’s Monte Gordo Sand Experience will again feature in the series as round five and ahead of the 2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup reaching its climax in December at the sixth and final event – Ronde des Sables – France.

  • 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
  • 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
  • 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
  • 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
  • 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
  • 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
Pleased to be able to announce the extended calendar for the second edition of the series Jean-François Wulveryck – Director of the FIM Cross Country Commission (CRT) said: “As with every new championship, the first season was a real learning curve, but one that motivated everyone involved to develop the series in new countries and to attract more riders. With this in mind we are really pleased to have added some new and prestigious events to the calendar for the second edition of the series. On behalf of the FIM I would like to thank all parties who are helping to grow and develop the FIM Sand Race World Cup, and to working together to make 2024 a fantastic season.”
The FIM Sand Races World Cup is open to Motorcycles, Quads, Vintage Motorcycles, Vintage Quads plus Junior and Women riders. More details on the categories catered for at each event will be communicated soon.

Frank Duggan - 0