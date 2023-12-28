Jack Wood; Former Tt Clerk Of The Course; Has Passed Away.

It is with great sadness that I bring the news that Jack Wood has passed away today (28th December). Jack’s early years were spent in Port St Mary; Isle of Man; where his parents owned a butcher’s shop; they also owned two more. After leaving school he entered the motor trade but then had to work for the family’s business when his brother was conscripted during WW2. After his own national service had a haulage business, but soon his talent as motorcycle rider caused him to concentrate on road racing. Such was his talent that the great Geoff Duke supported him as a full time rider in 1953. Jack raced with distinction in the Manx Grand Prix; 1953 being his best year with 4th in the Senior and 7th in the Junior. During that year he won the 350cc race at the North West 200 and won the Lightweight at the Leinster 200. In 1955 he raced in the inaugural Southern 100 Races; taking 4th in the 350cc Race. In that year he won the 350cc Race at Leinster. He joined the Continental Circus in 1956, but the needs of his family caused him to stop that adventure at the end of the season.

He joined Island Garages when he returned to work on the island; eventually becoming General Manager and a director. He remained committed to motorcycle racing taking on many roles. He was a travelling marshal; course car driver and Deputy Clerk of the Course for the Southern 100 races. He undertook every role, apart from timekeeper for his beloved MGP Races. He is best known as the outstanding Clerk of the Course for the TT Races in the post-World Championship era. He had the respect and admiration of competitors; sponsors; riders; marshals and spectators because they knew that he been there and done it; understanding their roles; their problems and what they would like to achieve; or see happen on track.

It was a real privilege to have known Jack well, due to my time as CSM for the TT and MGP Races. He was always welcoming; even when busy and under pressure. He took care to know everyone’s first name and would listen to what was being suggested, making everyone feel that their opinion was of value, a rare skill.

Rest in Peace Jack; yours was a life lived to the full.