Attractive new promotions available with Kawasaki this January

For bikers looking to kick-start the New Year with a new machine, Kawasaki UK is excited to announce a raft of attractive promotions across a range of 2023 models.

Available from authorised Kawasaki dealers from today, the offers include a wide choice of bike, from entry-level options such as the Ninja 125cc through to the supercharged Ninja H2 SX.

These fantastic new promotions are designed to help riders of all abilities discover a brand new Kawasaki for 2024, with all 2023 model year machines 650cc and under now available with a competitive 4.9% HP and 5.9% PCP rate when purchased through an authorised Kawasaki dealer via Kawasaki K-Options finance.

For motorcyclists looking for a bigger capacity option, the popular Boost Up promotion is remaining with customers able to get £1,000 contribution towards the purchase price of the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 1000SX, and now also the Versys 1000 family, when purchased through K-Options Finance at 9.9% PCP. New for this year is the Supercharged Boost, which will give riders a huge £3,000 contribution when purchasing the 2023 Ninja H2 SX or Z H2 (including the SE variants).

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“We are entering the new year with a fantastic line up for pretty much every style of riding and with the host of enticing offers from boost up support to great rates of K-Options Finance, now is the time to get down to your local dealer and pick up your new Kawasaki!”