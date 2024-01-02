Attractive new promotions available with Kawasaki this January

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Attractive New Promotions Available With Kawasaki This JanuaryFor bikers looking to kick-start the New Year with a new machine, Kawasaki UK is excited to announce a raft of attractive promotions across a range of 2023 models.

Available from authorised Kawasaki dealers from today, the offers include a wide choice of bike, from entry-level options such as the Ninja 125cc through to the supercharged Ninja H2 SX.

These fantastic new promotions are designed to help riders of all abilities discover a brand new Kawasaki for 2024, with all 2023 model year machines 650cc and under now available with a competitive 4.9% HP and 5.9% PCP rate when purchased through an authorised Kawasaki dealer via Kawasaki K-Options finance.

For motorcyclists looking for a bigger capacity option, the popular Boost Up promotion is remaining with customers able to get £1,000 contribution towards the purchase price of the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 1000SX, and now also the Versys 1000 family, when purchased through K-Options Finance at 9.9% PCP. New for this year is the Supercharged Boost, which will give riders a huge £3,000 contribution when purchasing the 2023 Ninja H2 SX or Z H2 (including the SE variants).

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:
“We are entering the new year with a fantastic line up for pretty much every style of riding and with the host of enticing offers from boost up support to great rates of K-Options Finance, now is the time to get down to your local dealer and pick up your new Kawasaki!”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page

Or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website

Or in the South East of England head over to Alfs Motorcycles in Worthing, West Sussex who are your local Kawasaki dealer

