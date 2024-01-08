Verge Motorcycles: “The Verge TS Ultra is the world’s first motorcycle with the sense of sight”

Verge Motorcycles has upgraded its flagship model with both hardware and software that make motorcycling safer than before. All Verge TS Ultra motorcycles now feature cameras and radars that use artificial intelligence and machine learning. New displays guarantee the rider a clear and informative overall view.

Electric superbike manufacturer Verge Motorcycles has announced that it has updated the hardware and software of its flagship TS Ultra model. The motorcycle now has six cameras and high-resolution front and rear radars. The upgraded Verge TS Ultra replaces the previous version, and customers who have already placed an order will automatically receive their bike with the new features.

In November, the company unveiled its Starmatter software and intelligence platform with four different elements: automatic over-the-air updates (OTA), sensor technology, artificial intelligence and a Human-Machine-Interface (HMI). This package has now been completed with the advanced machine vision announced today, Starmatter Vision. With new functionalities, Verge is the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to bring these advanced safety features to motorcycling. Besides the standard features, such as traction control and ABS brakes, Verge’s bikes have a low centre of gravity, which enhances the control of the bike making the riding experience safer.

“Verge is making riding even smarter and safer, for example by improving the rider’s ability to observe the environment and the functions of the bike with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The TS Ultra’s new cameras combined with the software update announced today make it the world’s first motorcycle equipped with the sense of sight, advising the rider and acting as a ‘whisperer’ while riding,” describes Verge CTO Marko Lehtimäki.

Autonomous driving has been a feature in the automotive industry for years already, but in motorcycling it is not a realistic or achievable goal in the same way. Riding a two-wheeler also comes with various restrictions and practical challenges that can cause safety risks. In addition, the helmet reduces visibility and dampens the sounds of the surrounding traffic. Verge believes that the solution can be found in technology and wants to promote not only riding comfort but also safety by utilising new innovations. With the updated hardware and software, the bike analyses the environment and notifies the rider, for example, of a vehicle approaching from behind or if it changes lane.

Renewed display technology revolutionises the way the rider interacts with the bike

The Verge TS Ultra now also features updated displays. The display on top of the tank is larger than before, which makes it easier to use. The new Starmatter Dash display and user interface that was unveiled today revolutionises the way the rider interacts with the bike. The new dash makes managing essential functions easier and more intuitive, it informs and warns of potential hazards, and it displays the image from the rear view camera when the rider uses the turn signal, for example.

“Verge is developing the world’s most advanced electric superbikes that focus on the riding experience. We do not want to compromise on that. Starmatter Dash provides a visual and intuitive interface, which gives the rider a clear real-time view of the bike’s features and status at a glance,” says Mark Laukkanen, VP of User Experience at Verge Motorcycles.

Renewed Verge TS Ultra and Starmatter Vision can be seen for the first time at CES in Las Vegas January 9–12, 2024.