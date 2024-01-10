75 years: MotoGP celebrates throughout 2024

The celebrations begin as our 75th anniversary season gets ready to make more history.

The chequered flag at the 2023 finale saw MotoGP™ complete 75 full seasons of competition since the world’s most exciting sport was born in 1949. To mark the occasion in Valencia, we revealed the logo for the 75th anniversary that will now take centre stage as we celebrate throughout the 2024 season – which is now just around the corner.

There will be more milestones along the way too, including the 75th anniversary of the very first race that counted towards the world championship classification – the 350cc race on the Isle of Man in 1949 – on the 13th of June. Then it’s the anniversary of the first premier class race, which was on the 17th of June 1949.

So as we get ready for the test ban to lift and engines to roar back into life for 2024, it’s time to start celebrating! Head to our all-new 75th anniversary page to check out some of the best content from then and now, with plenty more to be added throughout the season. First stop: some of the biggest stats from across 75 years of incredible racing, kicking off #MotoGP75 in style!

The Grands Prix

We celebrated GP1000 at Le Mans in 2023, so by the start of 2024, there have been 1015 Grands Prix staged since the start of the World Championship in 1949, comprising 3371 races for solo classes.

The Champions

126 riders have become World Champions – many more than once. The rider with most world titles is Giacomo Agostini with 15, followed by Angel Nieto (12 + 1), Mike Hailwood (9), Valentino Rossi (9) and Carlo Ubbiali (9). Another name could add theirs in 2024: Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) has eight Championships on the way in…

The Winners

399 riders have won Grands Prix in solo classes – so reaching 400 in 2024 seems not only plausible or possible, but likely. The most recent maiden GP winner is Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) after his Moto3™ victory at Sepang.

The Manufacturers

Honda is the most successful manufacturer in Grand Prix racing (solo classes) with 821 wins followed by Yamaha (520), Aprilia (297), MV Agusta (275) and Kalex (176).

The Countries

30 nationalities have won solo Grand Prix races. Italy has the most wins, 888, followed by Spain on 722.

30 countries have staged Grands Prix too. The most recent country to debut on the calendar is India, with Buddh International Circuit welcoming MotoGP™ for the first time in 2023. 2024 sees Kazakhstan set to become country 31!

Throughout pre-season we’ll take a deeper dive into some of those numbers, so stay tuned for more as we look back on an incredible legacy and look forward to a record-breaking 2024 calendar just around the corner!

