Important Single Owner Motorcycle Collection presented at Bonhams

The sale features an important collection of over 30 motorcycles offered without reserve, fresh to the market and some having not been seen in over 40 years. Amassed by the vendor over a 30+ year period, the private enthusiast vendor, who has an eye for detail has meticulously restored a number of the motorcycles to near-concours condition. Unfortunately due to age, he has reluctantly come to accept that he can no longer ride nor continue to restore the motorcycles and has therefore decided to ‘put them out to pasture’, for their new custodians to carefully recommission or restore, returning the motorcycles to the road, to be used as their makers intended.

Highlights from the single-owner collection (lots 101-132) include:

c.1961 Triumph 650cc T120 Bonneville Thruxton Replica, Estimate: £6,000 – £8,000

1937 BSA 500cc M22 OHV Sports, Estimate: £4,000 – £6,000

c.1933 New Imperial 250cc OHV Model 30, Estimate: £3,000 – £4,000

1950 Vincent 499cc Comet, Estimate: £10,000 – £14,000

c.1940 Harley Davidson 750cc ‘WLD’, Estimate: £9,000 – £13,000

