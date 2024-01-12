Tickets Now On Sale For The 82nd Running Of The Daytona 200

General Admission, VIP, Harley-Davidson Ticket Packages And Camping Now Available For All The Action At Daytona International Speedway

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 82nd running of the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, including the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Fan ticket package.

The 82nd running of the Daytona 200 is expected to be one of the best yet as riders from all over the world will battle at the World Center Of Racing. But the Supersport-spec motorcycles and racers like Josh Hayes, Tyler Scott, PJ Jacobsen, Kayla Yaakov and more won’t be the only race at Daytona International Speedway as the event will feature the opening round of the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, the Twins Cup title chase and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

To celebrate the event, Harley-Davidson has its Harley-Davidson Factory Race Fan ticket package in place with exclusive perks as you watch the Factory Harley-Davidson team of Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli do battle.

The Harley-Davidson ticket package includes a three-day pass (a one-day pass is also available) to the Speedway to watch all the practice and qualifying sessions and, of course, the two Mission King Of The Baggers races.

Ticket package purchasers will get admission, an exclusive welcome gift and access to all Harley-Davidson displays and covered seating area in the H-D activation area for a livestream of the race. Harley fans who purchase the package also get Harley-Davidson motorcycle parking, and the opportunity to take part in the Harley-Davidson Parade Laps. The three-day Harley-Davidson Factory Race Fan passes sell for $110 per person (three-day), with single-day Friday and Saturday passes going for $80 each.

MotoAmerica fans also have the option of purchasing Daytona 200 VIP Superfan Experience tickets in three-day, two-day, and single-day options. All three of those feature two-day premier VIP admission and parking, access to the climate-controlled Daytona 500 Club suite with live feed on Friday and Saturday, meet and greets with MotoAmerica racers and industry reps, catered continental breakfast, coffee and iced tea, lunch and snacks on Friday and Saturday, a Superfan VIP appreciation bag, a MotoAmerica merchandise voucher, escorted pre-grid access for the Mission King Of The Baggers race (Friday) and the Daytona 200 (Saturday), preferred podium viewing and podium photos during King Of The Baggers and Daytona 200 post-race activities, premier viewing of the Pit Stop Challenge, the Cardo Fan Lap, a photo opportunity with the Daytona 200 trophy and a commemorative digital magazine is provided to all guests.

The Daytona VIP Superfan Experience packages are available for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ($600 per person), for Friday and Saturday ($550 per person) and for single-day tickets – Friday and Saturday ($350 per person).

Single-day general admission tickets, which include infield access, start at $25 for Thursday and Friday and $35 for Saturday.

To purchase tickets for the Daytona 200, visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/events/daytona-200/

To purchase the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Fan ticket package, visit https://motoamerica.tixonlinenow.com/daytona200/

