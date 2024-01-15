Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsDealer NewsIndian Motorcycle Reading launches showroom with open invitation

Indian Motorcycle Reading launches showroom with open invitation

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Indian Motorcycle Reading launches showroom with open invitation

Indian Motorcycle Reading Launches Showroom With Open InvitationIndian Motorcycle UK has strengthened its presence in the Reading / Berkshire area with the opening of a new official dealer, Rideworx – Indian Motorcycle Reading.

Bringing America’s first motorcycle brand to the region with full sales and aftersales facilities, Indian Motorcycle Reading has issued an open invitation for all riders to join them on Saturday, January 26 as they open their doors to celebrate the new showroom.

Indian Motorcycle Reading guests will be welcomed to see the new facility, meet the team and view the Indian Motorcycle range alongside the clothing and accessory line-up. With classic models on display, a free buffet and drinks, everyone is welcome whether they ride an Indian Motorcycle or any other marque.

Ryan Leadbetter, Director of Indian Motorcycle Reading said, “The whole team is super excited about joining the Indian Motorcycle network. For me, it’s the perfect fit. I love big cruisers, customs and the social side that makes riding them so enjoyable. Having started Rideworx from scratch 8 years ago, it’s remarkable how it has grown. Becoming an Indian Motorcycle dealer is a significant milestone for everyone involved. We can’t wait to embrace the lifestyle, welcome everyone to our showroom and be an active part of the local scene as we set up our Indian Motorcycle Riders Group in the coming months.”

“We are always looking to make Indian Motorcycle more accessible to UK riders by opening showrooms that fill a gap in the network. Finding the right people who truly understand what Indian Motorcycle is all about is an essential part of developing a high quality, customer focussed dealer network. With Ryan and his staff, we have a team that is passionate about what it means to be an Indian Motorcycle owner and visitors from the area will have a great experience at the dealership,” said Andy Simpson, National Sales Manager for Indian Motorcycle UK.

Indian Motorcycle Reading can be found at Rideworx, Unit 1, 125 Reading Road, Wokingham, RG41 1HD. Telephone 01189 780 089.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

Subscribe via ZINIO to our digital magazine for a small fee of £2.50 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues).

Single Issue Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per monthZinio Unlimited Banner 970px By 250px Layout 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Tickets Now On Sale For The 82nd Running Of The Daytona 200
Next article
Take the Dainese Demon with you even when off the bike

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
From Superstock To Formula Ewc: Bmrt3d Maxxess Nevers Primed For 2024 Graduation

From Superstock to Formula EWC: BMRT3D maxxess Nevers primed for 2024...

Frank Duggan - 0