Indian Motorcycle Reading launches showroom with open invitation

Indian Motorcycle UK has strengthened its presence in the Reading / Berkshire area with the opening of a new official dealer, Rideworx – Indian Motorcycle Reading.

Bringing America’s first motorcycle brand to the region with full sales and aftersales facilities, Indian Motorcycle Reading has issued an open invitation for all riders to join them on Saturday, January 26 as they open their doors to celebrate the new showroom.

Indian Motorcycle Reading guests will be welcomed to see the new facility, meet the team and view the Indian Motorcycle range alongside the clothing and accessory line-up. With classic models on display, a free buffet and drinks, everyone is welcome whether they ride an Indian Motorcycle or any other marque.

Ryan Leadbetter, Director of Indian Motorcycle Reading said, “The whole team is super excited about joining the Indian Motorcycle network. For me, it’s the perfect fit. I love big cruisers, customs and the social side that makes riding them so enjoyable. Having started Rideworx from scratch 8 years ago, it’s remarkable how it has grown. Becoming an Indian Motorcycle dealer is a significant milestone for everyone involved. We can’t wait to embrace the lifestyle, welcome everyone to our showroom and be an active part of the local scene as we set up our Indian Motorcycle Riders Group in the coming months.”

“We are always looking to make Indian Motorcycle more accessible to UK riders by opening showrooms that fill a gap in the network. Finding the right people who truly understand what Indian Motorcycle is all about is an essential part of developing a high quality, customer focussed dealer network. With Ryan and his staff, we have a team that is passionate about what it means to be an Indian Motorcycle owner and visitors from the area will have a great experience at the dealership,” said Andy Simpson, National Sales Manager for Indian Motorcycle UK.

Indian Motorcycle Reading can be found at Rideworx, Unit 1, 125 Reading Road, Wokingham, RG41 1HD. Telephone 01189 780 089.

