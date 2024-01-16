Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils All-new Vitpilen And Svartpilen Models

Latest generation street motorcycles set to dominate the roads in 2024

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to present the exciting, all-new 2024 generation Vitpilen and Svartpilen models. Featuring the biggest technical updates to the ranges since their introduction in 2018, the completely redesigned Vitpilen 401, Vitpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Svartpilen 125 all feature entirely new engines, new chassis, class-leading technology and new styling.

From urban commuting to weekend exploration, the newest Vitpilen and Svartpilen models have been designed to offer a consistently fun, memorable and dynamic riding experience. Aboard these new machines, both new and experienced riders can disrupt and escape the ordinary.

An all-new steel trellis frame preserves the much-loved agility of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models, with a lightweight aluminium swingarm and WP suspension on each machine ensuring predictable and accurate handling. The 2024 machines also feature a longer wheelbase, new frame and a revised seat height, improving their cornering behaviour while keeping their renowned stability. The Vitpilen models further benefit from new handlebars that offer reduced weight for highly responsive steering. Powering the 2024 range is a new and more compact engine family, all EURO 5+-compliant with an improved weight distribution and revised gearbox.

Offering an engaging and dynamic ride within and outside of urban environments, the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are powered by a 399 cc, 45 hp, single-cylinder engine that is housed inside a steel trellis chassis. Combined with a new aluminium swingarm, the motorcycles’ much-loved nimble handling gives excellent rider feedback. The Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 also share key technology, including cornering MTC, switchable ride modes, adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch cornering sensitive ABS that deliver powerful stopping power. Easy Shift technology allows clutchless gear changes while a 5” bonded glass TFT display, premium paint finish with decals, and 17” wheels complete the unmistakable style of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models.

Driven by a 125 cc, 15 hp single-cylinder engine, the new Svartpilen 125 and Vitpilen 125 offer a chance to learn and explore, combining ergonomic design with high-end components for a reassuring ride. Like their larger capacity siblings, both models feature WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch cornering sensitive ABS. Offering an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, the agile, compact, and A1 licence-compliant Svartpilen 125 and Vitpilen 125 are expertly designed for the next generation of young riders.

Technical highlights:

New frame and swingarm that accommodate the new engine with off-centre rear suspension

New 5” bonded glass TFT display

Open cartridge front fork

A premium paint finish with overcoated decals

Low seat height of 820 mm

Cornering ABS

Easy Shift and connectivity features as standard

LED headlight with positioning light ring

Spoked 17” wheels with premium Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres (Svartpilen 125 and Svartpilen 401)

Cast aluminium 17″ wheels with 6-spoke aero design and premium Michelin Power 6 tyres (Vitpilen 125 and Vitpilen 401)

Technical Accessories range with a collection of meticulously designed, high-quality components to enhance performance and looks, while increasing durability. The Functional Street Apparel collection allows riders to choose from a comprehensive range of riding gear and protective items, all of which provide maximum levels of safety and comfort. Additionally, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers arange with a collection of meticulously designed, high-quality components to enhance performance and looks, while increasing durability. Thecollection allows riders to choose from a comprehensive range of riding gear and protective items, all of which provide maximum levels of safety and comfort.

authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Full UK model pricing below. Vitpilen 125 – £4,899

Vitpilen 401 – £5,599

Svartpilen 125 – £4,899

Svartpilen 401 – £5,599 The 2024 Vitpilen and Svartpilen range will be available from February 2024 onwards at. Full UK model pricing below.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

For more information on the 2024 Vitpilen and Svartpilen range, visit the Husqvarna Motorcycles website here.