Encouraging Early Rush on Pre-TT Classic Entries

Regulations and Entry Forms for the 2024 Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races were made available via the oﬃcial website on 2nd January, and the response has already seen 72 entries received from riders wanting to race on the Colas Billown Course on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 24th, 25th & 26th May.

The Junior (350cc) is proving the most popular race at present with 13 entries received, whilst the Singles race has 12 and Senior Superbike 11, closely followed by the Senior (500cc) and the Junior Superbike with 9.

Three newcomers are wanting to learn their way around the 4.25-mile course with the help of our rider’s liaison oﬃcer Chris Palmer, who has 13 race victories to his name in the Pre-TT Classic Races.

Race Secretary, George Peach said: ‘Although entries for the Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races don’t close until the end of February, it is an encouraging start to receive so many entries within the ﬁrst ﬁfteen days of entries being available.

‘The Classics have always been popular on the Billown Course since they were introduced in 1988 and they provide some excellent, close racing not for the feint-hearted and we look forward to seeing a full Paddock once again this year, as seems likely from the initial response.’

Classes catered for this year are like the successful format of previous years, 500cc; 350cc, 250cc; 350cc & 250cc Single Cylinder; Junior Superbikes; Senior Superbikes, Unlimited 1100cc and the ever-popular Sidecars The 125cc Post Classic Class added two years ago has been retained for a third year, hoping there will be an increase on the 2022 and 2023 numbers.

Race Promoters, Southern 100 Racing would respectfully remind would be competitors that entries for the Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races close earlier than previous years on THURSDAY 29th FEBRUARY 2024.