Pre-order Issue 13 - Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News featuring latest news and reviews from the world of Modern Classic and Roadster/Naked Bikes.

Here you can read the recent news and reviews that are featured on our website but offline at your own comfort.

Price is £4.00 but if you pre-order before 26th January get 50p off the cover price.

It will cost £3.50 if you pre-order.

Issue 13 out Friday 26th January 2024

Featuring

Latest News Headlines
Featured News
Battery Feature
Bike Feature – Honda CL500
Readers Ride – Triumph Street Scrambler 900
RST Jacket Review

Subscribe via ZINIO to our digital magazine for a small fee of £2.50 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues).

