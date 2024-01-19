Motobox Kremer Racing reveals its four for EWC 2024

Motobox Kremer Racing will continue to showcase the strength and competitiveness of independent teams competing in the FIM Endurance World Championship with its revamped line-up for the 2024 season.

The Yamaha-powered outfit, run by Georg Haas and Manfred Kremer, has re-signed Daniel Rubin after the German rider impressed during his maiden Formula EWC campaign in 2023, and secured the services of three new recruits all from Germany.

But while Marco Fetz and Dominik Vincon bring EWC experience to Motobox Kremer Racing, reserve rider Bastian Ubl is a newcomer to the series.

“The EWC is a dream come true for me,” said 22-year-old Ubl, who will combine his EWC commitments with a season in the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft-based Pro Superstock Cup 1000. “My goal is clearly to learn, gain a foothold and have a look at the whole EWC. Of course, it would be a highlight for me if I could move up and get a place in the main race but, first and foremost, I support the team with my role as fourth rider. Everything that comes on top is the cherry on the cake.”

With a season of EWC competition on his CV, Rubin, 25, believes he’s better equipped to take on the challenge of racing by day and by night. “Now that I know the tracks, I really want to pick up where I left off last year,” Rubin said. “Overall, I’m hoping for good races and a strong final position for the team. One or two places further up would certainly be nice. Four German riders in a German team, it’s great that it’s worked out this way. I’m delighted to have Dominik and Marco as my team-mates for the races. I really hope we’ll form a good team and progress together.”

For 24-year-old Fetz, his switch to Motobox Kremer Racing means a step up from the Superstock-based FIM Endurance World Cup to the headlining FIM Endurance World Championship. “I would like to thank the team for the trust they have placed in me and giving me the opportunity to contest a full season with them,” he said. “After my first endurance experience last year at the 24 Heures Motos, it was immediately clear that it would hopefully not be the last time for me. Of course, another big thank you to my sponsors, who support me so much, I’m very grateful for that.

“We’re an all-German team and know each other well. It’s important at the start of the season that we get to grips with the Yamaha R1 and find the right set-up. But I am very positive. Dani and Domi are riders who already have a lot more experience than me, at least as far as the EWC is concerned. In any case, I can hardly wait for the first tests to start and I’m highly motivated to work with the team.”

Vincon, who works as an engineer for Porsche when he’s not racing in the EWC, transfers from Team LRP Poland to Motobox Kremer Racing. “I’m very happy with the situation because I’m really looking forward to the Yamaha R1,” said the 32-year-old. “The bike has so much potential, which I could already recognise last year when I was able to ride several stints behind Daniel on the Motobox Yamaha at Le Mans. I’m particularly looking forward to the adventure in Suzuka. Racing there has always been a dream of mine. We are a strong team, so I am hoping for regular top 10 positions this season. The team’s experience in the Endurance World Championship is gigantic, so I’m full of anticipation.”

After helping Motobox Kremer Racing to 11th position in the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams by scoring points in all four races, Geoffroy Dehaye and Christian Napoli have completed their tenure with the established outfit.

