The Bristol Classic Bike Show Is Revving Up The Excitement For Motorcycle Enthusiasts

The upcoming Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show is set to live up to its reputation as the “Best Show in the West” with an extravagant weekend celebrating the timelessness of classic bikes.

Get ready to experience an exhilarating showcase of vintage motorcycles that will get your heart racing. The event, which attracts thousands of classic bike lovers yearly, will take place at The Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet from February 24-25.

Racing icons James Whitham and Steve Plater will take centre stage, sharing epic stories from the time on the track and igniting their bikes in the live start up area. Tons of passionate motorcycle clubs will once again grace the show with their extravagant displays and prized rides.

Whether you are a die-hard fan of vintage bikes or simply a curious observer, there is something for everyone on the showground. You can expect to see a stunning display of classic motorcycles from illustrious manufacturers like Triumph, Norton, BSA, and Sunbeam. Renowned auction house Dore & Rees will be staging their first ever motorcycle auction at Bristol with over 100 classic and collectors’ bikes set to go under the hammer.

Event organiser Nick Mowbray said: “Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that this year’s show is jam-packed with exciting features and activities that will leave you amazed.”

Discounted tickets are on sale for the show, with a one-day adult pass costing just £15.00. Tickets will also be available on the gate at £18 – youngsters aged 16 and under get free admission. Free parking is available on site.

For more information visit bristolclassicbikeshow.com