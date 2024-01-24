Just Dropped: Atlas 4.0 Street Designs From The Vault

Following the launch of the ATLAS 4.0 STREET last year, Ruroc has dropped a release of two new additions to the 2024 STREET lineup, restored from original designs in Ruroc’s legendary design vaults and brought back to life on the brand’s latest helmet offering.

Encompassing the exceptional safety standards and core design elements of Ruroc’s flagship ATLAS 4.0 model, the ATLAS 4.0 STREET is now available in the Eagle and El Diablo design; two striking new designs to kick start 2024 in style.

Taking flight from the ATLAS 2.0 and landing right back two generations later, the ATLAS 4.0 STREET EAGLE design is inspired by this apex predator, featuring angular metallic gold details contrasted with its softer, matte-grey feathers. Be careful not to get tangled in the trance of the EL DIABLO helmet, featuring fiery artwork with red flame details on a matte black shell.

Neal Duffy, Ruroc’s Head of Brand, commented, “Since the early days, Ruroc has been a brand synonymous with eye-catching graphics that challenge the limitations of helmet design. We’re always striving to create new opportunities for riders to express themselves, and with the community at the heart of much of our decision-making, we couldn’t ignore the sheer volume of comments to bring back old ATLAS favourites. So, for the latest ATLAS 4.0 STREET, we revisited and updated two of our much-loved historic designs and applied these to the ATLAS 4.0 canvas, creating something entirely classic and fresh at the same time.”

Now with an even more accessible price point to suit every rider’s budget, the ATLAS 4.0 STREET is now available from just £229 for paint variants, and £259 for decals—the new price coming in at up to almost 18% lower than the original launch price.

The STREET strips the ATLAS 4.0 back to the essential components without compromising on safety or design. With a fibreglass shell composition covered in intricate stand-out decals, along with a plush interior lining with multi-density cheek pads, a DD-ring chin strap, ultra-wide field-of-view and ECE 22.06 certification, the STREET is ideal for riders who want the brand’s unmistakable style and next-level safety in a lower-priced package.

The ATLAS 4.0 STREET is available to buy exclusively online at www.ruroc.com, with prices starting from £229 / $279 / €319.

The Eagle and El Diablo designs for ATLAS 4.0 STREET are available online from January 24th.