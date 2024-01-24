Moto Guzzi Stelvio Now Available for Preorder

The much-anticipated Moto Guzzi Stelvio is coming and is available for pre-order online from today through 15 February.

To reserve one of the very first Stelvio machines, and begin your own Never-ending Journey, simply visit the website, complete the pre-order form, and select your local retailer.

Upon registration existing Moto Guzzi owners will quality for a trade in bonus of £750 for a V7 / V9 or £1500 for a V85 / V100, or if you’re new to the Moto Guzzi brand, customise your new Stelvio with free accessories and merchandising items up to a value of £750.

The new Moto Guzzi Stelvio is available from £14,700 plus road tax and registration. The Stelvio equipped with the innovative PFF Rider Assistance Solution platform is available at £15,400.

Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Stelvio is an on-off road bike from Moto Guzzi designed for adventure. Built on an ultra-modern technical platform, it is the only bike in its displacement class to have a cardan shaft drive and windscreen with electric height adjustment.

Stelvio is powered by a “compact block” engine, which was recently introduced on the V100 Mandello and has since been further refined. A cutting-edge engine in terms of its design and construction, the Stelvio is compact and lightweight, allowing for an agile, sports-oriented chassis architecture.

The Stelvio also has a 90° transverse V-twin engine with liquid cooling,a double overhead camshaft and four valves per cylinder. The six-speed gearbox has been revamped to make shifting smoother and softer. This engine promises true sports performance, delivering maximum power of 115 hp at 8700 rpm and maximum torque of 105 Nm at 6750 rpm, 82% of which is already available at 3500 rpm, and with the limiter set at an impressive 9500 rpm.

The chassis architecture includes a high resistance steel tube frame combined with tubeless spoke wheels, respectively 19” at the front and 17” at the rear, as well as long-travel suspension, features that make the ride comfortable on long journeys, fun for light off-roading, and dynamic when riding on asphalt.

Stelvio is the first Moto Guzzi to feature the PFF Rider Assistance Solution. The innovative riding assistance platform, which plays a fundamental active safety role, is based on

radar technology developed by Piaggio Fast Forward – the robotics subsidiary founded by the Piaggio Group and based in Boston, Massachusetts (USA).

The exceptional electronic features are completed with the Ride by Wire accelerator and the six-axis platform that optimises the electronic controls for both safety (such as Cornering ABS) and fun. There are five Riding Modes, including, Touring, Rain, Road, Sport, and Off-Road which manage the engine brake, ABS, traction control, and engine map intervention. In the Off-Road mode, both ABS and traction control can be disabled. There is also a vast range of accessories that are available to meet a rider’s specific needs.

